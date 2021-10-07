After Kashmiri Pandit Makhan Lal Bindroo was shot dead by Islamic terrorists on Wednesday, two more civilians were gunned down in Srinagar today. Principal Satinder Kaur and teacher Deepak Chand died after they were shot dead at point-blank range at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Idgah, Sangam in Srinagar. They were rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

As per journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, the terrorists had lined up all the teachers of the Srinagar school. They were all asked to produce their identity cards, mobile phones and interrogated by the terrorists.

J&K Police sources have now confirmed that all teachers of the school were lined up in Srinagar. ID Cards and Mobiles phones were checked. All were interrogated by terrorists. Most teachers were let go. Presumably Muslims. Hindu and Sikh teacher were killed. pic.twitter.com/UjtBonU0up — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 7, 2021

While most, presumably Muslims, were let go, Kaur and Chand were shot dead in targeted killing. It is being reported that the teachers were segregated basis their religion before being killed.

According to a Times Now report, four to five teachers of the school were conducting a meeting in the Principal’s office when two terrorists entered the premises.

They reportedly separated the Muslim teachers and dragged the two non-Muslim (Sikh and Hindu) teachers out of the school premises. Then they opened fire at them at point-blank range and fled from the spot.

‘Civilians targeted to create communal disharmony’

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh in a statement to the media said that the civilians are being targeted with an agenda.

“These recent incidents of targeting civilians are to create an atmosphere of fear, communal disharmony here. This is a conspiracy to target the local ethos & values and defame local Kashmiri Muslims,” he said.

These recent incidents of targeting civilians are to create an atmosphere of fear, communal disharmony here. This is a conspiracy to target the local ethos & values & defame local Kashmiri muslims. This is being done on instructions from agencies in Pak: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh pic.twitter.com/HPsDLKZOl5 — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

“This is being done on instructions from agencies in Pakistan,” Singh added further.

A total of five civilians have been killed in the valley in the last three days by terrorists. On Tuesday night, Pakistan sponsored terrorists killed pharmacist Makhan Lal Bindroo, at his pharmacy at Iqbal Park in Srinagar in Kashmir. He had refused to bow down to the terrorists even in the 1990s at the peak of militancy and ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Hindus.

Along with him, two other civilians, Virendra Paswan, a native of Bhagalpur district of Bihar who was residing in Alamgari Bazar Zadibal was also killed. He was a street vendor by profession who used to sell bhelpuri at the Hawal area of Srinagar. The third victim was Mohd Shafi Lone, a resident of Naidkhai who was murdered by terrorists in the Shahgund area of Bandipore in North Kashmir. Lone was the president of the local taxi stand.