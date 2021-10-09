The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned the driver of Shah Rukh Khan for questioning in connection with the Mumbai cruise ship drug bust, in which Aryan Khan was arrested. According to reports, the driver has reached the NCB office in Mumbai for questioning related to the matter.

According to Republic TV, the NCB panchnama related to the case says, “IO Ashish Ranjan Prasad asked them that whether they accepted and then Arbaaz A Merchant said that he is having Charas hidden inside his shoes. The Charas in zip lock pouch was taken out from shoes voluntarily by Arbaaz A Merchant and was handed over to IO Ashish Ranjan Prasad. The zip lock pouch was having a black sticky substance. It was tested with DD Kit which was confirmed as Charas. Arbaaz A Merchant admits that he consume charas with Aryan Khan Shahrukh and they are going inside Cordelia cruise for a blast. On asking, Aryan Shahrukh Khan admit he also consumes charas and the charas was meant for a smoke during the cruise journey…”

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan arrested in the matter, is currently lodged at the Arthur Road jail. The lawyer for Arbaaz Merchant has said that he will file a fresh bail application before the Session Court. No such confirmation has been made by the counsel for Aryan Khan, Satish Maneshinde. The Mumbai court had on Friday sent Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, to judicial custody for 14 days.

Earlier, the NCB raided the office and residence of film producer Imtiaz Khatri in Bandra, Mumbai in connection with the Mumbai cruise ship drug bust. Khatri came under the scanner after his name cropped up during the interrogation of one Achit Kumar, who was arrested earlier this week after a small quantity of “hydroponic weed alias multi-strain cannabis” was seized from his possession.