A committee member of a mosque in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh has made stunning revelations about another cleric of the same mosque. As per Majeed Khan, Maulana Hafiz Firoze Alam encouraged youths to trap girls of other religions for conversion to Islam and sexual exploitation. He also solemnised nikahs after the conversions of these victims.

Committee member of a mosque in Fatehpur has made sensational allegations against a cleric, Hafiz Firoze. As per Majeed Khan, Firoze taught Muslim youths that they should trap girls of other religions for conversion. He also solemnised such nikahs after the girls’ conversion pic.twitter.com/RqGbaBu7C5 — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) September 30, 2021

Firoze persuaded the youths to carry out the criminal activity by promising them ‘money and pleasure’. He allegedly told the youths that if they manage to lure non-Muslim girls and bring them to him, they would earn money as well get to enjoy themselves.

Majeed Khan revealed how Maulana Firoze had once solemnised one such nikah of a Brahmin girl whom a youth had lured to elope with him.

He added that Maulana Firoze’s place origin is also doubtful. Majeed Khan said that though the cleric maintained that he originally hails from Nepal, he felt that Firoze might be a Bangladeshi or a Rohingya who illegally entered India. He said that Firoze has never been able to produce any valid document to attest that he is a resident of Nepal and now, he has managed to get an Aadhar, a ration card and even a passport made in his name.

Many years ago, Alam was appointed to the Fatehpur mosque. Khan claims that after 14-15 years of service, he was dismissed from the mosque two years ago owing to his problematic teachings. He added that he had filed a complaint against Maulana Firoze with the police, including CO (Circle Officer) and SP so that the social peace of his village remains unhinged, but no action has been taken against him in this matter.

The Maulana was, however, arrested on September 24 after the Fatehpur police filed a case against the Maulana under IPC sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and Section 12 of the Passport Act.

It may be noted that the Maulana has been arrested for procuring a fake Indian passport, Aadhar card and other identity proofs. However, the police have not yet evoked any charges of forced religious conversion against Maulana Firoze.

Meanwhile, Firoze Alam has refuted the conversion allegations levelled against him. He said that his two daughters live in Nepal. The passport he obtained in India was intended for Haj, but he was unable to go because of his wife’s demise.

Uttar Pradesh police investigate’s Fatehpur Maulana Firoze’s alleged links withUmar Gautam

The police are, however, investigating Maulana Firoze’s alleged links with the massive ISI-funded conversion racket operated by the recently arrested Umar Gautam of Islamic Dawah Centre.

Earlier, in June, the Uttar Pradesh ATS had busted a huge ISI-funded religious conversion racket and arrested Maulana Mohammed Umar Gautam and his accomplice Mufti Qazi Jehangir from Delhi for allegedly forcing over 1,000 people to adopt Islam. The duo, who ran an organisation named Islamic Dawah Centre (IDC), along with their other associates, were charged for mass conversion of people into Islam through inducements such as marriage, job and money and mental pressure.

In continuation with the crackdown, the Uttar Pradesh ATS, on the 21st of September arrested one Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui. Siddiqui had admitted that upper caste girls from the Brahmin and Kshatriya community were his targets for conversion to Islam. Following Siddiqui’s arrest, the Uttar Pradesh ATS, on September 26, made three more arrests in the conversion racket case. The arrested were identified as Mohammed Idris Qureshi, Mohammed Salim and Kunal Ashok Chaudhry alias Atif