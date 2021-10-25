On Sunday (October 24), Pakistani journalist Mubasher Lucman sparked controversy after he alleged that fast bowler Mohammed Shami was made the ‘scapegoat’ by Indian skipper Virat Kohli during the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. He made the remarks on his Youtube channel after Pakistan chased down the target (152 runs) set by India comfortably without the loss of a single wicket.

At about 8 minutes and 20 seconds into the video, Lucman claimed, “I was listening to the commentators and they were saying that Virat Kohli made Shami bowl the critical over. I began thinking as to why the Indian skipper did such a thing. I mean he had a lot of other bowling options. I was watching the match with my wife when I realised that it was done to make a Muslim player the target.”

He added, “I understood that Shami is a Muslim by his name. Kohli wanted him to bowl the last over so that he is targeted by the Indian media and its public. This will also ensure that the other top players are not questioned.” Mubasher Lucman had also dubbed the Indian cricket team as ‘Modi ki team.’

(Video Courtesy: Youtube/Mubasher Lucman Official)

Mubasher Lucman had also claimed that Pakistan’s victory was significant for Indian Muslims. “The victory is important in the context of the persecution, killings and atrocities on Indian Muslims. For them, the Pakistani flag is a ray of hope and freedom. The Indian Muslims, who did not migrate to Pakistan during the Partition, will today realise that the value of the victory of this Muslim-majority nation,” the Pakistani journalist had also claimed in his Youtube video.

It must be mentioned that Mohammed Shami bowled the 17th over of the match during which the Pakistan team managed to secure the win, with 13 balls to spare. Compared to other bowlers, Shami conceded the most runs (43) at an economy rate of 11.21.

It is also notable here that Md Shami is one of the most experienced and successful bowlers in the current Indian team. Also, Pakistan had not lost a single wicket through the 16 previous overs and was already looking for a comfortable win with enough balls to spare. Any cricket fan would understand that it is utterly stupid to suggest that that single over by Shami would have made any difference to the outcome of the match.

‘This was our final, Indian Muslims are also with Pakistan’: Pakistani minister

Earlier, Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad claimed that the victory of the Pakistani team in the cricket match against India was a victory for the entire Muslim world. “The Pakistani team had the emotional support of all Muslims of the world, including Muslims of India. This is the victory of the Muslim world. Pakistan Zindabad. Islam Zindabad,” he had concluded.