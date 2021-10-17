It appears that former Congress member and current Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi deleted one more tweet on the Shiv Sena and the Thackerays, to avoid getting trolled for the same.

The deleted tweet said, “The price of compromise to stay in power, BJP gives away Mumbai Mayor’s Bungalow, a heritage property, for Bal Thackeray Memorial”.

Twitter users on the social media platform found the deleted tweet from 2015 and reported the same to Priyanka Chaturvedi. In the tweet from 2015, Priyanka Chaturvedi had criticised the BJP for ‘giving away’ the Mumbai mayor’s bungalow to be converted to late Bal Thackeray’s memorial. At that time, she was in the Congress party, and Shiv Sena was a BJP ally and a part of NDA.

But now that she is in Shiv Sena, netizens had started to point her to the tweet where she had earlier criticised Shiv Sena, after which she deleted the tweet. However, she took a jibe at people posting her old tweet, implying that social media users are paid for doing so.

She posted a tweet in which she said, “My 2015 tweets are popular again. Is it a slow season for trolls? Anyway, hope employment guarantee schemes help them :-)”

My 2015 tweets are popular again. Is it a slow season for trolls? Anyway, hope employment guarantee schemes help them 🙂 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) October 17, 2021

Just recently, Priyanka Chaturvedi was spotted deleting another of her old tweets condemning violence perpetrated by Shiv Sena goons.

Source: Rosy/Twitter

Both the deleted tweets were from 2015 when Priyanka Chaturvedi was a member of the Congress Party and regarded Shiv Sena as ideological untouchables. Also, Shiv Sena was a Hindutva party back in 2015.

Notably, Priyanka Chaturvedi had claimed in 2019 that she was glad she did not delete any of her earlier tweets. She had said, “I am so glad I didn’t delete any of my earlier tweets, it keeps the trolls employable and get their 2 rupees worth of work done. My contribution to failing economy :)”