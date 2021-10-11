Priyanka Chaturvedi deletes Congress-era tweet condemning violence by Shiv Sena goons as her current party runs rampage

Shiv Sena workers took to the streets and beat up auto drivers with sticks during a protest march organized by the NCP and Congress in Thane, Mumbai. The bandh called by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was termed as a success by the alliance partners Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP.

#MaharashtraBandh: Auto drivers beaten in Thane



Watch: Shiv Sena workers beat autorickshaw drivers with sticks and force them to go off road in front of Anand Ashram at Tembhi Naka in Thane.



Latest Updates: https://t.co/rHBooTIz8P pic.twitter.com/pH6yfuOhTt — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) October 11, 2021

As Shiv Sena goons went on a rampage, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who often blindly defends whichever party she belongs to, deleted her old tweet where she had condemned the violence of Shiv Sena goons. In 2015, Priyanka Chaturvedi was with the Congress party and considered Shiv Sena ideological untouchables. In 2015, Shiv Sena was a Hindutva party.

Interestingly, in 2019, the Shiv Sena MP had said that she was glad that she did not delete any of her earlier tweets. She said, “I am so glad I didn’t delete any of my earlier tweets, it keeps the trolls employable and get their 2 rupees worth of work done. My contribution to failing economy :)”

I am so glad I didn’t delete any of my earlier tweets, it keeps the trolls employable and get their 2 rupees worth of work done.



My contribution to failing economy 🙂 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) December 25, 2019

Shiv Sena goes on a rampage, life disrupted as Maha Vikas Aghadi calls bandh in solidarity with Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri ‘farmers’

Just as the state of Maharashtra was limping back to normalcy after an impending lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government declared a bandh on Monday in solidarity with Lakhimpur Kheri ‘farmers.’

Reports of damage, violence and protests have surfaced in the media. As per Manoj Varade, BEST spokesperson, as many as nine buses have been damaged in Mumbai since morning by unidentified miscreants. The areas from which the damage was reported are Dharavi, Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar, Charkop, Oshiwara, Deonar, and Inorbit Mall in Malad.

In Thane district, Shiv Sena workers were caught on camera beating auto drivers with sticks. Taxi and auto unions had feared attacks and had warned that they will go off roads if any untoward incident takes place.

Roads have been blocked and tyres put on fire in Mumbai’s Vikhroli area to forcefully impose a bandh, thereby hampering traffic and transportation. Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha Mumbai President Tajinder Singh Tiwana took to Twitter to share a video of the blockade.