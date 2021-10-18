Monday, October 18, 2021
Updated:

The "Red Flag" Trend on Twitter reaches India, read what it is all about

Wondering why is everyone tweeting with series of red flags in their tweets? We got you covered.

OpIndia Staff
The
Image Credit : Know Techie
155

Following the Red Flags meme trend that started few days back, images of red flags memes have flooded the social media platform Twitter. Big tech companies, celebrities, media companies online including Twitter have dived into the trend sharing Red Flag memes.

What is ‘Red Flag Twitter’?

This craze with Red Flags began few days back among the Twitter users in the USA. They where supposedly talking about red flags in dating with tweets like “going all day without talking to me.” and “TEXT SLOW BUT ALWAYS ON SOCIAL MEDIA” containing red flags.

The trend has slowly picked up pace since then with Netflix India and Dharma Productions also joining in the trend.

Netflix India used the statement “Protagonist who notices the girl only when she takes off her glasses and gets a makeover” with red flags following the trend while Dharma Productions used the Red Flag memes with “When they want hakka noodles over dal chawal for 50 saal till you die”

Twitter, too, joined in the fad.

According to reports, Twitter witnessed a 455% increase in tweets containing the Red Flag memes in the US alone and also 1.5 million Red-Flag-memes tweets globally in a single day.

The phrase ‘red flag’ is often used to indicate warning sign. According to Merriam-Webster dictionary, ‘red flag’ is a “warning signal or sign,” or “something that indicates or draws attention to a problem, danger, or irregularity.” Hence, ‘Red Flag Twitter’ tells you ‘red flags’ about people if they say, do certain things.

In the ‘Red-Flag’ trend, the users on the social media platform Twitter are using Red-Flag memes to talk about almost anything. From food, sports to entertainment. Most of the tweets are just made for the sake of fun.

OpIndia Editor Nirwa Mehta, for example, kicked a hornet’s nest on Sunday by saying that ‘dhokla’ and ‘khaman’, two distinct delicacies from Gujarat are same thing.

This was followed by a series of red flag emojis. That essentially means whoever makes such a claims is ‘red flag’ – and perhaps avoid like plague. [Editor’s note: To put things on record, Nirwa Mehta is aware and is a very vocal advocate that dhokla and khaman are not same. Please do not hate her.]

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

