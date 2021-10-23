Adnan Khan, a Samajwadi Party worker, has been arrested after threatening Hindus on Facebook and abusing Hindu women in vile language. Ambedkarnagar Police informed on Twitter that he has been arrested is being interrogated over the matter.

Source: Twitter

Adnan Khan said in the contentious Facebook post that Hindus will be arrested when Akhilesh Yadav comes to power and Yogi Adityanath will be left ringing bells. He then proceeded to abuse Hindu women and said those who worship animals will remain animals.

Khan ended his post with ‘Jai Akhilesh Yadav’, ‘Jai Samajwad’ and ‘Mulayam Zindabad’.

The controversial post by Khan (Source: @go4avinash/Twitter)

Adnan Khan has claimed this Facebook account was hacked and has submitted a complaint in that regard. He claims that the contentious post was made by the person who allegedly hacked his account.

Source: Adnan Khan/Facebook

70 people were tagged in the Facebook post that has gotten Adnan Khan in trouble. Ambedkarnagar Police informed that he has been arrested after Twitter user Avinash Srivastava asked what action had been taken against the Samajwadi Party worker for the post.

It is not the first time that Samajwadi Party workers have demonstrated such a problematic mindset. In July, pro-Pakistan slogans were raised at one of their rallies in Agra in the presence of district president Wajid Nisar.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had also courted controversy after speaking against the state police’s action against Al Qaeda suspects.