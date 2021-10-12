Jon Kent, the son of the fictional character ‘Superman’, will come out as bisexual in an upcoming comic series, reported DC Comics. The comic titled ‘Superman: Son of Kal-el #5’ will be released on November 9 this year.

Reportedly, Jon Kent (the son of fictional characters Clarke Kent and Lois Lane), and the ‘new Superman,’ will be seen falling in love with a reporter named Jay Nakamura after having developed a friendship.

Nakamura, who possesses special powers, will also be seen supporting the superhero when he becomes physically and mentally exhausted. The character of ‘Superman’ has traditionally been that of a straight, white male.

While speaking about the new development, writer Tom Taylor justified the decision. He said, “I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros share this idea…Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

Just like his father before him, Jon Kent has fallen for a reporter 💙 Learn more about the story to come in SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #5: https://t.co/bUQAsos68o #DCPride pic.twitter.com/wfQPc3CEVD — Superman (@DCSuperman) October 11, 2021

“The idea of replacing Clark Kent with another straight white saviour felt like a missed opportunity,” Tom Taylor further added. Jon Kent will also be seen focusing on real-life events and political issues such as holding protests against refugee deportation, extinguishing wildfires and preventing mass shootings at high schools.

DC Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee remarked, “We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling and this is another incredible example. We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics as well as Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on TV on Superman & Lois. They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to enjoy both simultaneously.