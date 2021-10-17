Sunday, October 17, 2021
Jammu and Kashmir: Separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s grandson sacked from government job over charges of terror links

Anees-ul-Islam was appointed as a research officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar in 2016

OpIndia Staff
Jammu Kashmir administration has discontinued the services of Anees-ul-Islam, the grandson of deceased Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who was appointed as a SKICC research officer in 2016 under the department of tourism. Anees-ul-Islam’s appointment was terminated for allegedly aiding terrorism in the union territory.

Anees-ul-Islam was working as a research officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar. He was removed by the General Administration Department from the job according to the special provisions under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution, which states that the retention of a person in public service is “prejudicial to the security of the State”.

According to reports, a government school teacher named Farooq Ahmad Butt was also sacked. Ahmad Butt was appointed on a contract basis in 2005 and then regularized in 2010. Ahmad Butt’s brother Mohd Amin Butt is supposedly an active LeT terrorist who operates from PoK. As per reports, Farooq was about to carry out an attack on the command of his brother Amin.

Last month, the J&K administration had terminated six government employees from their services on the account of “posing a threat to State’s security” according to the amended Article 311(2)(c), which does not require any departmental inquiry except for a police or an official report.

The terminated employees were identified as Hamid Wani, a teacher from Bijbehara, Anantnag; constable Jaffer Hussain Butt from Kishtwar; Muhammad Rafi Butt,a junior assistant under the Roads and Buildings department from Kishtwar; Liyaqat Ali Kakroo, a teacher from Baramulla; Tariq Mehmood Kohli, a range officer in the forest department from Poonch; and Showkat Ahmad Khan, a constable from Budgam.

One of the six orders issued noted, “The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution that in the interest of the security of the state it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Jaffer Hussian Bhat, a constable. The L-G is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available that the activities of Butt are such to warrant his dismissal from the service,”

 

