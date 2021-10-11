Monday, October 11, 2021
Updated:

Thieves leave a note at Madhya Pradesh SDM’s home after robbery: Here’s what it said

After looting Rs 30,000 from SDM's home in Madhya Pradesh, the thieves left a note of disapproval for the owners

OpIndia Staff
Thief leaves amusing note after looting SDM's home in Madhya Pradesh (image courtesy: publicdomainpictures.net)
Thieves reportedly stole Rs 30,000 in cash and some jewellery from a Sub Division Magistrate’s home in Dewas district Madhya Pradesh. Saddened with the amount of money they found at the SDM’s home, the thieves left a handwritten note at the place saying – ‘When there was no money, should not have locked the house’.

Source: The Free Press Journal

The handwritten note left at SDM Trilochan Gaur’s home went viral on social media. The thieves also seem to have signed the letter they left after the loot.

According to reports, Sub- Divisional Magistrate Trilochan Gaur is posted in Khategaon block and his wife worked as a Magistrate in Ratlam district. SDM Trilochan Gaur in his complaint said that he and his wife made only weekend visits to their residence in Dewas. According to Gaur, when the couple went to their Dewas home on October 9, they found the locks in their residence broken and Rs 30,000 worth cash and jewellery stolen. Trilochan Gaur also discovered the handwritten note left at the place.

Remarkably many top police officials also live in the area where the SDM’s residence is located.

The police are investigating the incident and FIR against unidentified persons has also been registered.

 

