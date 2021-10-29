Rakesh Tikait vows to sell crops at the Parliament, after border reopens

On Friday (October 29), the Delhi police began removing the barricades from the Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border. This includes multiple layers of cement and iron barricades and about 5 layers of concertina wires. Besides, iron nails studded on the National Highway-9 were also removed. These physical barriers were put up to restrict the movement of the farmer protestors following the vandalism at the Red Fort on Republic Day this year.

Earlier on Thursday (October 28), the cops had confirmed the removal of barricades from the Tikri border that separates Delhi from Haryana. It had almost been a year since the border had remained closed for vehicular movement. Reportedly, the Delhi police had removed at least four layers of barricades while four layers of cement barricades still remain at the site. Delhi police remarked, “The barricades placed at the borders will be removed after getting farmers’ consensus.” Prior to lifting the barricades at the Tikri border, the Haryana government officials had met the farmer protestors to negotiate a deal.

The farmer protestors had alleged that no road has been blocked by them. “The entire responsibility to open roads is on the Delhi Police as the way has been blocked towards the other side,” claimed one farmer leader. The development comes days after the Supreme Court observed that public roads cannot remain shut indefinitely. While listening to a petition by a Noida resident named Monicca Agarwaal, Justice S K Kaul of the apex court stated, “Ultimately some solution has to be found. We are not against the right to protest even when a legal challenge is pending. (But) roads cannot be blocked like this.”

While speaking to Zee News, Rakesh Tikait announced, “They are removing the walls that they have built. Once the roads open, we will go to the Parliament to sell our crops. We will go once the roads open. We will do what the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) decides. We also wanted to go to Delhi for the past 11 months but they did not allow us to go. Our tractors will reach Delhi first.”

While speaking to Times Now about the development, Rakesh Tikait, “I am saying that the road to Delhi must be opened. Even I want to go to Delhi. If necessary, I will go to Delhi and protest. We will sell our crops at the Parliament, as the Prime Minister (allegedly) said. It is not necessary that everything must remain closed for protest. Open communication is important.”

While reacting to the Supreme Court’s observation about not blocking roads indefinitely, he conceded that public roads should not be obstructed in this manner. “Even I am waiting to go to Delhi since last 11 months,” Tikait had concluded.