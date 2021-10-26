On October 26, Times Now special correspondent Imran Khan has quietly deleted his October 17 tweet in which he had spread false claims about Hindu activist Pramod Muthalik.

In his tweet, Khan had alleged in the video he had shared, Muthalik was talking about starting a new campaign to demolish Gadag Jamia Masjid. His tweet was based on the wrong translation of Muthalik’s speech that he had delivered in Kannada.

Apart from Imran Khan, several other media outlets and so-called intellectuals have published similar misinformation using the wrong translation of Muthalik’s speech.

The misleading tweets were picked by media and anti-Hindu elements at the international level

While Khan had deleted his tweet without providing any explanation, other anti-Hindu and Islamic handles did not delete the misleading tweets. The anti-Hindu elements at the international level took it as an opportunity to defame Hinduism. It was shared by hatemonger and anti-Hindu journalist CJ Werleman, who is known for his anti-Hindu and anti-India views. He said, “Leader of Hindutva group Sri Ram Sena calls for violence against Muslims and the demolition of Jumma Mosque in Karnataka.”

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who has been posting anti-Hindu tweets for a long time, quoted Werleman and said, “Quite the democracy, eh? Trying to catch up to trump, I see. But then Modi and trump were pretty chummy from what I could see… will Modi speak up against this man and his rhetoric? I doubt it.…”

What Muthalik actually said?

In his speech in Kannada, Hindu activist Pramod Muthalik, seen with saffron head-gear, can be heard saying, “We had to fight for 72 years for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Finally, after 72 long years of struggle, Babri Masjid was removed, and we successfully built a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.”

He further added, “In the same manner, I can challenge you that the Jama Masjid in Gadag was a Venkateshwara temple. Take out the documents, and you will have proof that there was a temple. Like Babri Masjid, which was built on a temple, Venkateshwara Temple was one of the many temples demolished during Tipu Sultan’s rule, and Jama Masjid was built at the spot. We have proof, and we should launch a struggle.” In his speech, he did not call for the destruction of Jama Masjid as liberal media had claimed.