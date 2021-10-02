2021 marks the 152nd birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Today, on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a video has gone viral, where Samajwadi Party leader Ghalib Khan is seen clinging on to Bapus’ bust and crying his heart out. Along with this, two other old videos of Congress’ Haseeb Ahmed and SP leader Firoz Khan pulling off a similar stunt have also resurfaced on the microblogging site.

“Bapu….Bapu…” wailed the SP party leader as his sidekick in a white kurta consoled him. Even though Ghalib Khan’s tears are not apparent to ordinary eyes, he kept wiping them away as he remembered Bapu.

While this snippet was enough to keep netizens entertained for the day, another old video resurfaced, where Congress ‘poster man’ Haseeb Ahmed was seen indulging in a similar farce. Talking to a picture of Mahatma Gandhi, Ahmed was seen directing Bapu to either come back or call them to him.

In the old video, which has resurfaced today, the dejected Congress leader is seen crying as he delivers an emotional monologue while his ’emotionless’ assistant holds on to Bapu’s portrait. Three other supporters stand behind the emotional Congress leader looking quite clueless. One of them, in fact, is also seen grinning for the camera.

Haseeb Ahmed started his ‘man to man discussion’ with Bapu by lamenting that the propagandists who continue to peddle misinformation are remembering Bapu today. Gandhiji was not only assassinated once but several times in the past, rued the Congress leader as he burst into tears in front of the portrait.

Weeping profusely, he told Bapu to come back. “Bapu aap aajaiye. Is desh ko aapki zarurat dobara padh rahi hain. Is desh ki janta aapko dobara dekhna chahti hain. Ya toh hum logon ko aap apne paas bula lijiye, ya is desh main jo jhoot, makkari aur fareb karke logon ko lutne ka kaam kar rahe hain unse hum logo ko mukti dila dijiye,” (The people of this country are eager to see you once again. Either you call us to you, or get us rid of the people who are robbing the people of this country through deception) lamented the Congress leader.

As expected, Netizens were quick to come up with their witty one-liners and memes. One remarked that today even Bapu must be crying seeing the Congress leader’s exemplary performance.

Another Twitter user noticed how one of his assistants was spoiling the entire act by standing behind Haseeb Ahmed and grinning.

And where there is drama, Rahul Gandhi definitely gets a mention!

These snippets are redux of the year 2019 when another Samajwadi party leader Firoz Khan had cried inconsolably on Gandhiji’s 150th birth anniversary. In the video which has resurfaced today, the SP leader cried his heart out in Bapu’s memory.

Gandhi Jayanti Is Incomplete Without This Video 😭 pic.twitter.com/uYEfgHpviv — सृष्टि (@ShrishtySays) October 2, 2021

At one point, taking a break from weeping, he even looked up to the statue and ‘talked’ to Bapu. “Desh ko anath karake, humein chhod gaye. Anath banake chale gaye aap. Itna bada desh humein azaad kara diya. Lekin humari tamanna jo thi sab khatam hoti jaa rahi hai, sab bekar hote jaa raha hai. Bapu aap kahan chale gaye? Itni badi uplabdhi de ke kahan chale gaye? Itna bada desh humein azaad kar ke, humare bachho ke liye… Aap kahan chale gaye? (You orphaned the country… Why did you leave us? You gave us independence and then orphaned us? Why did you leave us?),” he says even as his sidekick continues to wail.