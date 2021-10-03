Sunday, October 3, 2021
Over enthusiastic West UP Congress Sevadal shared Rajasthan’s video as UP’s, gets schooled by UP Police

Uttar Pradesh Police's Fact Check department took cognizance of the tweet and quoted it with the correct information.

OpIndia Staff
West Uttar Pradesh Congress Sevadal
Congress Sevadal's West UP chapter got schooled by UP Police
4

On October 3, the official Twitter account of West Uttar Pradesh Congress Sevadal shared a video in which an electric rickshaw carrying police officers turned and fell on a water-logged road. Suggesting the video was from Uttar Pradesh, they wrote, “The Uttar Pradesh Police would have drowned in CM Yogi Adityanath Ji’s development. Narrowly saved!!”

Misleading tweet by Uttar Pradesh Congress Sevadal showing incident of Congress-Ruled Rajasthan as UP’s

But there was a twist. The video was not from BJP-ruled poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, but it was from Congress-ruled Rajasthan. Uttar Pradesh Police’s Fact Check department took cognizance of the tweet and quoted it with the correct information. They said, “The viral video is from district Dausa, Rajasthan, and not from Uttar Pradesh. Please do not spread rumours by posting misleading without verification.” Interestingly, they also added a screenshot of the misleading tweet in case Congress’s handle decided to delete the Tweet.

What happened in Dausa, Rajasthan?

On October 1, it was reported by Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar that police personnel were crossing the waterlogged road towards Kolana Jail. There was around 3-feet deep water due to a pit on the road where the rickshaw carrying the police officers got stuck and fell. Five police personnel riding the rikshaw fell in the water. Notably, only after a 40-minute long heavy shower, the roads in the area were waterlogged. Residents have blamed local administration and PWD for not preparing for the monsoon season that has resulted in such incidents.

The achieved version of the misleading tweet can be seen here.

 

Searched termsUttar pradesh police fact check
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

