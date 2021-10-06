Former Hindi film actress Zaira Wasim, who had left the industry in 2019, surprised everyone yesterday by posting a photo of herself on Instagram. The Dangal star had quit social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram in May 2020 after receiving criticism for her insensitive post insinuating that the locust attack last year in Rajasthan is Allah’s wrath.

However, she had resumed using social media, but her posts were limited to texts containing quotes from various sources including Islamic religious books, and her own quotes. But she had refrained from posting any photographs. She broke this trend by posting an image of a woman on a bridge, presumably her, on October 5. Zaira Wasim is covered in a burqa head to toe in the photo and she is facing away from the camera.

‘The warm October sun,’ she commented along with the photo on Instagram. This is the first time she posted her photograph, even with face not visible, on social media after 2 years.

In June 2019, Zaira Wasim had announced that she is quitting the film industry saying that it was taking her away from Islam. She said that she wasn’t truly happy with her line of work despite her fame and success. It was only while trying to adjust to the new lifestyle did she realized that her career had impacted her relationship with religion.

She had said that she did not fit in the industry, and she did not belong there. Zaira Wasim had further said that she had found solace in Allah and Quran.