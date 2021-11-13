Tensions erupted in Agra, Uttar Pradesh on Friday following the suspicious death of a 26 year old Hindu woman Varsha Raghuvanshi who had married a Muslim man named Mohammad Arman alias Faim, a car mechanic. The couple had married about one and half years back.

Reportedly, a clash took place including stone-pelting and firing. Some shops were also targeted during the violence. Police brought the situation under control and heavy deployment of police was made. Zonal IG Nachiketa Jha, Agra SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh, SP Vikas Kumar and other officials reached the spot. Police have lodged an FIR against Arman and his family members under section of 304 B of IPC. But there is no report of any arrests so far.

Her body was found hanging from the ceiling of the house at her in-law’s place at Chillipara under the Shahganj police station area. Brother of the deceased, Dushyant, said his sister had a court marriage with Arman one and half years back. He said that Arman called him on Friday evening and said that she has committed suicide by hanging herself from a fan.

The brother alleged that Arman murdered her, adding that when he and other family members reached they were attacked by her in-laws. To this, a large number of people including some local BJP leaders and workers including Gaurav Rajawat, Shailu Pandit and others came and demanded justice for the deceased. According to reports, Arman and his people started pelting stones at police and BJP workers from the rooftops leaving many injured including Rajawat. Dainik Bhaskar journalist Sachin Gupta too confirmed the same.

वर्षा रघुवंशी के परिजन चाहते थे कि शव का अंतिम संस्कार हिन्दू रीति-रिवाज से हो। अरमान पक्ष ने इस पर ऐतराज जताया। यहीं से विवाद की शुरुआत हुई।



पुलिस और BJP वाले पहुंचे तो अरमान पक्ष ने उन पर पत्थर बरसा दिए। अरमान पर हत्या और हमले के दो केस दर्ज करने की तैयारी। — Sachin Gupta (@sachingupta787) November 12, 2021

Sachin Gupta said that the dispute started as her family members wanted to perform her last rites according to Hindu tradition, which Arman and his family objected to.

Agra SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh and other officials at Chillipara to maintain law and order control following death of a Hindu woman

On being contacted Agra SP told OpIndia that the situation is under control and actions are being taken. “The deceased was a Hindu woman and her family has lodged an FIR under section 304 B (dowry death) of IPC and the matter is being investigated. Whosoever created violence, action will be taken,” he said.