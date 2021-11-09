With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections round the corner, Akhilesh Yadav, the chief of the Samajwadi Party, is experimenting with innovative means of political branding. While generally, political parties swear by the development work carried out by them to woo their vote banks, Akhilesh Yadav has launched a ‘Samajwadi Party’ perfume ahead of the upcoming elections as his strategy to market his party.

Bottled in red and green glass, the party today launched its party’s ‘scent of socialism’.

The bottle of Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘personalised’ perfume was also seen lying on the table placed in front of the party chief during a press conference held today.

The box of the perfume comes with a picture of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, with the party’s symbols and colours on it. The stained glass bottle of the perfume is in red and green, with Samajwadi Party written on it. It also bears the party’s cycle symbol. Kannauj MLC Pammi Jain’s personal phone number is also provided at the back of the box.

While inaugurating the ‘Samajwadi perfume’, made out of twenty-two natural scents, Jain said, “When people use it, they will smell socialism in it.” “The perfume will end hate in 2022”, Jain added.

Interestingly, in the year 2016, the Samajwadi Party had similarly launched four perfurmes to mark four years in power.

The four special-edition Samajwadi perfumes symbolised four icons in UP —Benaras ghat (Varanasi), Kannauj, Taj Mahal, and Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow. It was a limited-edition perfume, restricted for use and distribution by the chief minister.

While launching the ‘Samajwadi Sugandh’, Yadav had said, “Music has always been a part of socialism and it has got fragrance too. I have always said that even our rivers are socialist in nature because they serve everyone equally. The Samajwadi Sugandh is a similar initiative and will unite everyone in the party and outside, and spread the message of socialism far and wide.”