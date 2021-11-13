As the Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of a state university in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the university will change the face of the district from Azamgarh to Aryamgadh.

The proposed university with an estimated cost of Rs 108 Crore will be located on 49.42 acres of land in Azam Bandh area and it is expected to be operational from June 2023. In March 2019, the Yogi Adityanath cabinet had taken the decision to set up a university here. 400 colleges in Mau and Azamgarh district with 2.66 lakh students will be attached to this university.

While the university is a gift to students, both Yogi and Shah believe that the university will revive the old glory of Azamgarh which became infamous due to alleged links with terrorist activities and Islamic fundamentalism.

“There should be no doubt that the university will make Azamgarh a Aryamgarh,” CM Yogi said.

आज जिस विश्वविद्यालय की आधारशिला रखी गयी है, यह विश्वविद्यालय 'आजमगढ़' को सचमुच "आर्यमगढ़" बना ही देगा, इसमें अब कोई संदेह होना ही नहीं चाहिए। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 13, 2021

Using this opportunity, Yogi and Shah also blew the poll bugle and hit hard at the former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who represents Azamgarh parliamentary seat. They alleged that the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav and his family who ruled Uttar Pradesh can’t be absolved from the responsibility if Azamgarh remained in the news for wrong reasons.

“Remember, this is the same Azamgarh where I was attacked in 2007 when I had come here when ABVP worker Ajit Roy was murdered at Shibli National College because he had demanded recitation of Vande Mataram on occasion the Republic Day. But no FIR was taken at least for a month after his murder. Can anyone dare to play with law and order? They know what happened with Duryodhana and Dushasana,” Yogi said pointing out the rise of radicalism in Azamgarh as well as the overall law and order situation of Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi said that although Azamgarh gave two chief ministers to Uttar Pradesh, they created an identity crisis for Azamgarh. “I ask you whether your MP (Akhilesh Yadav) had come and inquired during Covid 19? Whenever election will approach they will come often to misguide you,” he said.

Amit Shah praises Yogi and proposes to name the university after Maharaja Suheldev

Shah praised the leadership of Yogi in bringing changes in Uttar Pradesh. He said that people should be thankful to Yogi for setting up the temple of Goddess Saraswati (university in Azamgarh which during Samajwadi Party rule had become infamous for Islamic radicalization.

Azamgarh was known for radicalisation during the Samajwadi Party rule. Now, Azamgarh will be known for education. I want to suggest to CM Yogi Adityanath to name the university being built here after Maharaja Suheldev: Union Home Min Amit Shah addresses a public rally at Azamgarh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 13, 2021

“Azamgarh was the land of Rishi Vashishta and on this land, the university will be built. They had made Azamgarh the centre of anti-national activities here Yogi has set up a university for youths to get educated and contribute to the nation’s building. I want to suggest to CM Yogi Adityanath to name the university being built here after Maharaja Suheldev,” said Shah.