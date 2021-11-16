Hours after a clip of Raghav Juyal from the TV show Dance Deewane 3 went viral, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to condemn Juyal’s remark where he mocks a 6-year-old Assamese contestant with inane “Chinese” mimicry.

In the clip, Juyal was seen making remarks involving Momos and ‘Chow Mein’ before introducing a 6-year-old contestant named Gunjan Singh, who hails from Assam.

The Assam CM in his Tweet condemned the “racist rhetoric” of the host of the show (Raghav Juyal) against the participant hailing from Guwahati, Assam. Calling it “shameful and totally unacceptable”, the Assam CM asserted that racism does not have any place in the country and should be condemned emphatically by everyone.

“It has come to my notice that a popular reality show host has used racist rhetoric against a young participant from Guwahati. This is shameful and totally unacceptable. Racism has no place in our country and we should all condem it unequivocally”, Tweeted Himanta Biswa Sarma.

It has come to my notice that a popular reality show host has used racist rhetoric against a young participant from Guwahati. This is shameful and totally unacceptable. Racism has no place in our country and we should all condem it unequivocally. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 16, 2021

It may be recalled that yesterday (November 15, Monday) Raghav Juyal had issued a statement justifying his insane remark in the clip that went viral on social media. He said that it was not racism on his part but something that the child had said earlier that led to the joke.

However, Juyal did not explain the remarks about momos and Chow mein.

He said that once the girl had said she can speak in Chinese, which turned out to be gibberish, and since then, it had become an ongoing joke on the show.

The clip had been widely circulated in social media with many users condemning the blatantly racist comments made by the anchor, basically calling people from the North East ‘Chinese’.

The ‘Chinese’ jibes taken at the contestant from Assam did not sit well with social media users, who condemned the show host and asked Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam Police to act against him.

In the clip, which appears to be old as the host has reportedly quit the show since then, Juyal was seen mocking a little Assamese contestant named Gunjan Singh.

Before introducing her on the stage, Raghav Juyal tried to evoke laughter among his listeners by making inane remarks in what he claimed to be Chinese. When the judges of the reality show- Remo D’Souza, Madhuri Dixit and others asked him what is he blabbering, Juyal says they won’t understand it and then goes on to introduce Gunjan Singh as a girl whose “Chinese” might be incomprehensible, but her dance is understood by everyone.

“Introducing the little girl whose Chinese may not be indecipherable but her dance is understood by everyone…she is Gunjan Singh from Assam,” Juyal said.