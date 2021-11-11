The Punjab assembly today passed a resolution against the Central government’s order to increase the BSF’s jurisdiction in the border states from 15 km to 50 km. As per reports, the resolution was tabled by Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhwa.

Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution against Centre’s decision to extend the jurisdiction of the BSF to a 50 km belt along the international border in the State. We are committed to protect Punjab and if required will approach SC in this matter: Punjab CM



Speaking to media later, Congress CM Channi stated that the assembly has passed the resolution against the Centre’s decision to extend BSF’s jurisdiction in the border state to 50 km. He added that his government is committed to ‘protect’ Punjab and if needed they will approach the Supreme Court in this matter.

Channi speaks against Article 370 abrogation, calls Akalis ‘supporters of drug mafia’

The Punjab CM also attacked the Akali Dal for supporting the centre when Articles 370 was abrogated. He reportedly added that the said articles should not have been abrogated and it was Akali Dal’s ‘double faced’ policy when they supported the BJP government at the centre for the same. Channi stated that abrogation of Article 370 was a move that undermined the federal structure of the country.

Channi even called the SAD the gateway through with the RSS and the BJP entered Punjab. He also called the Akali leaders ‘supporters of drug mafias’.

Following Channi’s remarks, SAD started protesting strongly and Congress and Akali leaders almost came to blows inside the assembly. Finally, the speaker had to adjourn the house.

Amarinder Singh criticises resolution

Following the events at the Punjab assembly, former CM Amarinder Singh has criticised the Channi government’s move. Singh stated, “Extending operational jurisdiction of BSF neither infringes upon the federal authority of Punjab, nor questions competence of state police in maintaining law n order, as some vested political interests are trying to make out. It concerns national security, must not be politicised.”

Singh tweeted, “Unfortunately people playing up the issue are unable to make out the difference between law & order and national security. BSF like Punjab Police is our own force and not an external or foreign army coming to occupy our land.”

It is notable here that Amarinder Singh had been vocal against Channi’s attempts to politicise the BSF jurisdiction issue. He had stated earlier too that BSF will only help and assist Punjab Police and they are for Punjab’s protection. He had asserted that there are cross border threats that the state police are not equipped enough to face and BSF will ensure the state’s security, especially in cases of narco-terrorism that are now rampant in Punjab.