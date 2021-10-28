Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh slammed the Punjab government for denying serious security concerns in Punjab. While speaking to media on Wednesday, former Congress leader Amarinder Singh warned that the Channi government’s attitude of ignoring the threats at the border may cost the state dearly.

“Something very wrong, dangerous and serious is happening at the borders in Punjab which the state could ill afford to ignore,” Captain said. He also stated that CM Channi and other Congress leaders are giving irresponsible statements regarding the issue. The threat of cross border terrorism, smuggling and narco-terrorism are very real in Punjab and there have been instances of cross border tunnels, rivers being used by Pakistanis, he reminded.

“I am not an alarmist. But having 10 years of experience in the Army and 9.5 years as chief minister and home minister of Punjab I can say something is going to happen,” Caption further warned. He took a dig at Punjab Home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. He said that a person who became home minister a month back “claims to know more than me!”.

On the other hand, I was Punjab Home Minister for 9.5 years. Somebody who has been the Home Minister for 1 month seems to say that he knows more than me…Nobody wants a disturbed Punjab. We must understand we have been through very difficult times in Punjab: Capt Amarinder Singh pic.twitter.com/EjSExBbsgJ — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2021

Stating that people need to be careful of the clandestine war from across the borders he said that sleeper cells of Pak ISI and Khalistani forces equipped with advanced technologies are creating problems. He said that powerful drones are being deployed by ISI and Khalistani forces. And the range of such drones is increasing day by day. First, they came in just 5-6 km from the border, now they reach 31 km,” he pointed out. he demanded the Punjab government to tell the people truth and take their help in fighting the challenges rather than denying the danger.

He justified the decision of the Union Ministry of Home & Affairs to extend the jurisdiction of Border Security Forces (BSF) from existing 15 km to 50 km inside the international border in Punjab, Assam, West Bengal. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had opposed this and termed it a direct attack on federalism. Amarinder said that a section is running a misinformation campaign that jurisdiction of BSF was extended with an ulterior motive to take-over administration of Punjab and BSF will be deployed at Golden Temple and other places.

Singh asserted that the state police are not equipped to handle issues of narco-terror and cross border security concerns. He added that BSF is there to help the state police and not ‘take over’ Punjab as Congress leaders are trying to falsely portray.

Channi opposes Centre’s move, asks to abolish BSF order

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and other congress leaders have been vociferously opposing the Union government’s decision to increase BSF’s jurisdiction to 50 km. Speaking to the media, Channi had yesterday openly ‘warned’ the Central government to withdraw the order. He had stated that the Centre should withdraw the order by November 8 or the Punjab government will be forced to ‘abolish’ it. He had added that the order will strain Centre-State relationship.