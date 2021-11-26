Today marks the one-year anniversary of the farmers’ protest. Despite the fact that the central government has been in the process to repeal the farm laws, farmers, in a purposeless display of might, gathered at the Tikri and Singhu border today, pressing for MSP laws and other demands. A Kisan Mahapanchayat has been convened in Sector-13, close to the Tikri border, on a 7-acre plot.

Besides, hundreds of tractors adorned with lights and placards drove through the Singhu border protest site to commemorate one year of protests against the three agricultural laws. Pizza langars have been organised for the ‘farmers’ at the Singh border to mark the occasion.

Despite the central government rolling back the three farm laws, which were primarily introduced to benefit farmers, against which the farmer protests had started, there is no likelihood of the farmers returning from the protest sites on the borders of Delhi where they have erected several semi-permanent structures to live for months. In fact, they have now started threatening the central government yet again with other demands.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said: “It has been 1 year since he was sitting on the borders of Delhi. Even though the government has announced the withdrawal of all three ‘black laws’, the government has remained silent on many other issues including the Minimum Support Price (MSP). The government is not talking to the farmers on this issue. Till all the demands of the farmers are not met, the farmers are not going to leave the borders of Delhi.”

Describing his future course of action Tikait added: “There is a meeting of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions that is spearheading the protest) on November 27 and all the issues will be kept in that meeting after which the further strategy of the farmers’ movement will be decided.”

जब तक संसद का सत्र चलेगा तब तक सरकार के पास सोचने और समझने का समय है। आगे आंदोलन कैसे चलाना है उसका फ़ैसला हम संसद चलने पर लेंगे। आंदोलन की रूपरेखा क्या होगी उसका फ़ैसला भी 27 नवंबर को हाने वाली संयुक्त किसान मौर्चा की बैठक में होगा: गाज़ीपुर बॉर्डर से किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत pic.twitter.com/Gw2LbAM4ii — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 26, 2021

“On November 29, the farmers will take out a tractor rally in front of the Parliament. Now the farmers are not going to sit quietly because the government may have announced the withdrawal of all three agricultural laws but has provided no commitment on the MSP guarantee law which the farmers have been demanding from the beginning. The government should hold talks with us. Otherwise, we will not go home,” Tikait threatened.

Even the open letter submitted to the administration, according to farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, has not received a response. All of these concerns will be discussed at the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha meeting. The farmers’ union will then decide on the next steps for the farmers’ agitation.

Tikait added that the ‘farmers’ have been protesting agricultural laws for a year in the open air, withstanding the cold, heat, and rain. Approximately 750 farmers have been martyred in this one year. Despite this, thousands have been gathering at the three border points of Delhi. The further strategy will only be decided after consultation with the farmers, said the BKU leader.

It may be noted that a large number of farmers from Punjab are gathering again on the borders of Delhi for the Mahapanchayat. In view of this, the Delhi Police has increased the security arrangements at the three border points of Delhi, namely Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. The paramilitary strength has also increased.

It may be noted that PM Modi, addressing the nation on November 19, had said that by the end of this month, the Centre would complete the process of repealing the three farm laws. He then appealed to the protesting farmers and middlemen to return to their homes on this Gurupurab and stop their protest. He further said that the government will form a committee to formulate laws for the benefit of the farmers. However, Tikait has continued his intimidatory tactics against the government, insisting that the protest would continue unless the farm laws are repealed in the Parliament. “