In the last decade, India has witnessed massive attacks on Hindu festivals from the left liberals, with enough support from judicial bodies. Each festival is attacked and restrictions are imposed in the name of pollution, hurting religious sentiments of others etc. Among the festivals, Diwali is most attacked, and every year courts and governments impose restrictions on bursting firecrackers, an integral part of the Hindu festival. Even though the Supreme Court has ruled out a blanket ban on firecrackers, several restrictions on it have been imposed by the courts and governments on Diwali in several cities and districts across the country, citing air pollution and problems to the Covid-19 patients. However, even though the ban on firecrackers started in the last decade, it was not the first time. This is because, this is not a new phenomenon but has a history of over 350 years.

When Mughal ruler Aurangzeb ruled major parts of India around 350 years ago in the 17th century, an order was passed imposing a complete ban on firecrackers. The order issued on April 8, 1667, is well preserved and can be seen in the State Archive in Bikaner.

Aurangzeb’s order to ban fireworks. Source: Twitter/ State Archive in Bikaner

The order states a ban on firecrackers and fireworks in all states that were under Aurangzeb’s rule. The order gave instructions to the officers to impose a ban on firecrackers in all provinces under the empire. It also instructed the officers to announce the ban across provinces to inform the residents. There was no time set for how long the ban was imposed.

The order reads, “The emperor has directed to tell the authorities in the provinces that there is a ban on firecrackers. Make an announcement that no one should burst fireworks (those items made of gunpowder that are used on happy occasions and festivals).”

While talking to Hindi Daily Dainik Bhaskar, Mahendra Singh Khadgawat, director, Rajasthan State Archive, said that a ban was imposed on the firecrackers during the time of Aurangzeb. The letter dated April 1667 is preserved in the archive but it did not mention specifically Diwali.

The orders were shared on social media by a Twitter user, humlogindia. In the tweet, he wrote, “The orders passed by the emperor on April 7, 1667, with the Hindi translation. The order talks about the ban that has been imposed on the use of firecrackers during Diwali. Hindus were not allowed to celebrate Diwali during Aurangzeb’s rule.”

Retired IAS officer Sanjay Dixit also shared a screenshot of the order and said, “Return of Aurangzeb. He was the first to ban crackers on Diwali. So now we have new Aurangzeb as judges and politicians.” There is a ban on the sale of fireworks in Rajasthan.

The return of Aurangzeb – Aurangzeb was the first one to ban crackers on Diwali. Now we have neo-Aurangzebs in the form of Judges and politicians. pic.twitter.com/Se9111lZjW — Sanjay Dixit ಸಂಜಯ್ ದೀಕ್ಷಿತ್ संजय दीक्षित (@Sanjay_Dixit) November 3, 2021

Notably, there was a ban on the use of gunpowder before independence in Bikaner. As per the regulations at that time, anyone found using items made with gunpowder could face a jail term of up to ten years. Fireworks and firecrackers were also regulated at that time.