Sunday, November 7, 2021
Pakistan forces open fire at Indian fishermen off Gujarat coast, one fisherman killed, six kidnapped

10 days back, the Indian government released 10 fishermen who had illegally crossed over to the Indian territory.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (image courtesy: apnews.com)
Pakistan Marine Security Agency (PMSA), the marine commandos of Pakistan opened fire at an Indian fishing boat ‘Jalpari’, off the coast of Gujarat near Porbandar leading to death of one fisherman. The incident took place near International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in Arabian Sea. Fisherman Shridhar Ramesh Tambe, originally from Maharashtra, was killed in the firing.

An offence of murder has been registered in Porbandar as the incident happened beyond 12 nautical miles in the sea.

The Indian boat Jalpari set off towards Okha in Devbhoomi Dwarka district on October 25. The firing incident took place on Saturday, November 6. Another boat from Gujarat, Padma, which had set sailing from Veraval, was also there when the firing incident took place. As per reports, Jalpari boat was abducted by PMSA while Padma returned to Gujarat coast with one injured man from the firing. One more fisherman was injured in the firing who was also brought back on Padma.

10 days back, the Indian government released 10 fishermen who had illegally crossed over to the Indian territory. It is reported that six fishermen have also been kidnapped.

 

