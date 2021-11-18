The Kerala police, probing the murder case of the RSS activist A Sanjith, have extended the investigation to Coimbatore, a stronghold of SDPI, the political wing of the Islamist organisation Popular Front of India. Police are probing whether the SDPI goons, who hacked the RSS worker to death, are from Coimbatore.

A Sanjith was hacked to death in front of his wife allegedly by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) goons in Kerala’s Palakkad district on Monday, November 15. He was an RSS mandal boudhik pramukh of his area and one of the most prominent workers of the Sangh in Kerala’s Palakkad district.

Weapons used to kill the Kerala based RSS activist A Sanjith recovered

The Kerala police have found the weapons which were used to kill the RSS activist. On the Palakkad-Thrissur National Highway, four swords were discovered wrapped in sacks from Kannannur. The swords were bundled together in a sack and dumped under a small bridge on Kannannur’s service road. One of the locals discovered the sack. Bloodstains were found on the swords, and the existence of a white car at the scene was also established.

It may be recalled that reports had said that the assailants, who came in a white car, stopped A Sanjith’s bike and attacked him in broad daylight in front of many people including his wife.

The CCTV footage, which the police collected from within a 5 km radius of the site of the incident after the murder, also showed the presence of a white car at the spot of the crime.

Police assume assailants came from Coimbatore, an SDPI stronghold

The police, based on the CCTV footage confirmed that the white car that was suspected to be used by the assailants was also spotted at Peruvambu around 6.30 am on Monday, the day A Sanjith was killed. Later, the car reached Uppumpadam near Mambaram where the RSS worker was hacked to death. The car halted at the spot for nearly one hour and 30 minutes, confirmed the police.

After examining the CCTV footage, police believe that the car reached Mambaram through the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border at Thathamangalam. If so, the accused must have come from Coimbatore, said the police.

The police say that the assailants might have travelled from Palakkad to Thrissur before dumping their weapons in Kannannur and returning to Coimbatore. This, according to the police, might have been an attempt to mislead the investigations.

The police also confirmed that the white car that was spotted at the crime spot had crossed the place where the weapons were found abandoned.

Though the weapons used in the murder have now been recovered, police have not been able to locate the suspects or the car’s details yet.

Kerala based RSS activist hacked to death in front of his wife, role of SDPI being probed

A Sanjith, the RSS activist was hacked to death at Elappully in Palakkad district at 9:30 in the morning of November 15. A Sanjith was on a bike with his wife when they were waylaid by car-borne assailants, who attacked and hacked him multiple times in front of his wife. The attackers had followed the couple in a car, hit their two-wheeler from behind and when they fell down, 4 assailants came out of the car and started hacking at Sanjith with complete abandon.

Sanjith was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. According to reports, Sanjith was stabbed more than 50 times by his assailants.

Sanjith’s wife, Arshika, recently recounted the harrowing details of her husband’s murder. She said when they fell on the ground, one of the assailants dragged her and held her in such a way that she was forced to witness the brutality inflicted on her husband.

Following the tragic incident, the role of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Sanjith’s murder is suspected.