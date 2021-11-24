The Cyber Cell unit of Mumbai Police Monday arrested a 33-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly posing as a woman and trying to extort Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar with a morphed obscene video of his. Two other accused in the case are absconding.

The accused, identified as Mousamdin Mohammed Khan, contacted the MLA via Facebook on October 19. Pretending to be a woman, the imposter claimed he was in trouble and sought the MLA’s phone number. According to the police, Kudalkar shared his number with the accused and subsequently, posing as a woman, Khan video called him which lasted for a few seconds.

Having received the MLA’s number and confirming that it was indeed MLA Kudalkar’s personal number, Khan went on to create a morphed vulgar video of the Shiv Sena leader and sent it to him on Whatsapp. He demanded money from the MLA, threatening him of making the video public if he refused to accede to his demands.

As per a report published in Indian Express, the MLA paid some money initially, but when Khan demanded more, he approached Mumbai Police. Kudalkar, an MLA from Kurla, filed a complaint with the cyber police on October 23. The cyber cell of the police tracked the accused to Bharatpur in Rajasthan, and with the help of local police arrested him. Two other accused involved in the case are on the run. The police have launched a search probe to arrest them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rashmi Karandikar (cyber) said, “We have taken transit remand of the culprit. The team of police along with him should be here Wednesday and we will comment only after they are here.”

The Mumbai cyber police did an excellent investigation and nabbed the culprits in no time. I urge people to report such incidents to the cybercrime police,” said Kudalkar after the culprit was nabbed by the cyber unit of the Mumbai Police.