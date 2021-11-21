Sunday, November 21, 2021
Updated:

TMC Youth Congress Chief Saayoni Ghosh arrested in Agartala over attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy charges: Details

According to the police, the arrest was made following preliminary investigation after a complaint was lodged against her. Preliminary investigation conducted by the police has found evidence against her after recording the statements of witnesses.

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: Sangbad Pratidin
Agartala police have arrested TMC Youth Congress Chief Saayoni Ghosh during TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s campaign in Agartala, Tripura ahead of the Municipal elections on Sunday.

As per reports, Saayoni Ghosh has been booked under several sections of the IPC including IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

According to the police, the arrest was made following preliminary investigation after a complaint was lodged against her. Preliminary investigation conducted by the police has found evidence against her after recording the statements of witnesses. The actress will appear in court on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Urban) of West Tripura district, B Jagadeswar Reddy said, “The allegation against her is that she is trying to promote enmity between groups of people. We also got preliminary evidence of attempt to murder. It is related to driving (in Agartala), so we arrested her,” adding, “There were four other people (including the driver) in the car. We have got their details. We are trying to arrest them.”

Notably, the Bengali film actress Saayoni Ghosh faced severe criticism earlier this year after a vile Hinduphobic tweet from 2015, re-surfaced on social media. In the tweet dated February 18, 2015, there was a picture of a female putting a condom over the sacred Hindu symbol of a Shivling. The tweet was posted during Maha Shivratri, which was observed on February 17 that year.

 

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

