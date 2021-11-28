Sunday, November 28, 2021
Unemployed youths of Rajasthan reach Lucknow to protest against the Ashok Gehlot government before Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

After a month-long protest in Jaipur against the Ashok Gehlot government, the unemployed youths of Rajasthan reached Lucknow and staged a protest outside the Congress party office demanding justice from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

OpIndia Staff
Unemployed youth of Rajasthan reaches lucknow to protest against Gehlot government
Image Credit : Sunita Kumari/Twitter
After a month-long protest in Jaipur against the Ashok Gehlot led Congress government, the unemployed youth of Rajasthan have reached Lucknow and staged a protest outside the Congress party office demanding justice from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The unemployed youth under the leadership of Upen Yadav have put forth their demands before the Congress party and said that their agitation will continue until the Rajasthan government fulfilled their demands.

As per reports, the unemployed youth from Rajasthan reached Lucknow to meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra regarding the failure of the Rajasthan government to address important issues related to employment. Reportedly, the unemployed youth were pushed around by the Congress workers near the Congress office in Lucknow and left the place after they were given assurances from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

State president of Rajasthan Unemployment Unified Federation Upen Yadav said, ‘Our agitation will continue till our demands are not met.’

The youths spent the Saturday winter night in the open, which reportedly made some of them ill. They have been agitating for 46 days for various demands, including conducting a CBI inquiry into the teacher recruitment examination, conducting recruitment examinations regularly etc.

Notably, earlier in September, hundreds of unemployed youths had marched towards the Rajasthan Assembly in order to submit their demands before the Rajasthan government. The youths were later stopped by the Rajasthan police and then protested by shouting slogans. Student leader Ravindra Singh Bhati had said, “More than 15 lakh unemployed youth are registered in Rajasthan out of which 12.24 lakh are postgraduates. But out of these, only 1.60 lakh are getting unemployment allowance.” He further added, “in Rajasthan also 75% reservation should be given to the youth of Rajasthan in jobs on the lines of Haryana. So that the youth of Rajasthan can get employment in time as people from other states are coming to Rajasthan and taking jobs due to which the youth here are not getting jobs.”

According to reports, the main demands of the unemployed youth include the appointment of deprived candidates of Nursing Recruitment 2013, the release of the Laboratory Assistant Recruitment 2018 Selection List of Medical Department, removal of 5000 posts of special teachers from Reet Teacher Recruitment 2021, an increase of REIT teacher recruitment from 31000 to 50000 in 2021, etc.

In July 2021, several computer graduates from Rajasthan had protested outside Priyanka Vadra’s office demanding regular jobs, and they were thrashed by Congress workers.

 

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

