Uttarakhand govt files criminal complaint against Baba Ramdev and Balkrishna, halts production of 14 ‘medicines’: Know what are the restricted products

Patanjali and Divya Pharmacy have been directed to stop manufacturing the mentioned products immediately and submit the original formulation sheets to the SLA's Deputy Director.

OpIndia Staff
Baba Ramdev, Patanjali Ayurved and The Supreme Court
(Image: File/India TV/Patanjali)
4

On Monday (29th April), the Uttarakhand government informed the Supreme Court that it has revoked licences for 14 products offered by Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved and Divya Pharmacy. The declaration included an apology from the State Licencing Authority (SLA) and a commitment that it would not perform any deliberate or willful act that would violate any Supreme Court orders.

According to an affidavit filed by the state through Dr Mithilesh Kumar, joint director of the State Licencing Authority, Ayurvedic and Unani Services, an order issued on 15th April to Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Ayurved Limited conveyed that the manufacturing licences for 14 products were suspended immediately. The ban was imposed due to persistent violations of regulations, including misleading ads, as outlined in Rule 159(1) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules of 1945.

The products whose licence has been suspended are Swasari Gold, Swasari Vati, Bronchom, Swasari Pravahi, Swasari Avaleh, Mukta Vati Extra Power, Lipidom, Bp Grit, Madhugrit, Madhunashini Vati Extra Power, Livamrit Advance, Livogrit, Eyegrit Gold and Patanjali Drishti Eye Drop.

Many of the products are very popular in the market and have been sold as effective ‘treatments’ for a number of diseases, including cold, cough, bronchitis and diabetes.

Patanjali and Divya Pharmacy have been directed to stop manufacturing the mentioned products immediately and submit the original formulation sheets to the SLA’s Deputy Director.

Moreover, the affidavit stated that on the 16th of April, the drug inspector/district ayurvedic and unani officer in Haridwar filed a criminal complaint with the Chief Judicial Magistrate against Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, Divya Pharmacy, and Patanjali Ayurved Limited under sections 3, 4, and 7 of the DMR Act.

In the affidavit filed in court, the SLA tendered an unconditional and unqualified apology for any inadvertent and unintended noncompliance with the Supreme Court’s directions and stated that he is 55 years old and has five years of service remaining.

The case against Patanjali Ayurved

The case against Patanjali Ayurved originated from a plea filed by the Indian Medical Association in August 2022. The association was triggered by an ad that sparked controversy by questioning allopathic medicine’s efficacy. The IMA accused Patanjali of contributing to vaccine hesitancy and spreading misinformation about the efficacy of its products.

During the hearing, Justice Amanullah cautioned Patanjali against making false claims about curing diseases and warned about imposing fines for such claims. However, despite court orders, Patanjali allegedly continued false advertising, leading to contempt notices and a ban on their medicinal product advertisements. As Patanjali allegedly failed to comply with the orders, it prompted criticism from the court for their inadequate apologies and demanding a comprehensive explanation for their actions. OpIndia’s detailed report on the matter can be checked here.

