Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Terrorists attack police bus near Srinagar in Kashmir, two cops killed and 12 injured

An assistant sub-inspector and a section grade constable were killed in the terror attack on a police bus in Jewan near Srinagar

OpIndia Staff
Terrorists attack police van in Srinagar
Image Credit : Greater Kashmir
84

Terrorists attacked a police bus in the Jewan area at the outskirts of Srinagar killing two policemen and injuring several others, according to reports. Terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba is thought to be behind the attack while the involvement of Pakistani terrorists was also hinted. The name of a terrorist organization called ‘Kashmir Tigers’ also came to the fore, however, the security forces consider that it might be a hoax. Apart from the two deaths, 12 policemen were injured in the attack.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. 14 personnel injured in the attack. All the injured personnel evacuated to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow.”

Police said, “SrinagarTerrorAttack: Among the injured police personnel, 1 ASI & a Selection Grade Constable succumbed to their injuries & attained martyrdom. Further details shall follow.”

Further, the Police have informed that the attack was carried out in the Pantha Chowk area of Jewan. According to the officials, at least 14 policemen were wounded including the two who later lost their lives. The wounded police personnel have been admitted to hospitals as a search operation to nab all other terrorists is being conducted. Also, the CRPF squad and senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police were sent to Jewan after the attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences to the families of the security personnel martyred in the attack. A Tweet by the PMO said that the PM also has sought details of the attack.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

