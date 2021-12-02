Terrorists attacked a police bus in the Jewan area at the outskirts of Srinagar killing two policemen and injuring several others, according to reports. Terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba is thought to be behind the attack while the involvement of Pakistani terrorists was also hinted. The name of a terrorist organization called ‘Kashmir Tigers’ also came to the fore, however, the security forces consider that it might be a hoax. Apart from the two deaths, 12 policemen were injured in the attack.

#Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of #Srinagar. 14 personnel #injured in the attack. All the injured personnel evacuated to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 13, 2021

#SrinagarTerrorAttack: Among the injured police personnel, 01 ASI & a Selection Grade Constable #succumbed to their injuries & attained #martyrdom. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/VPe0Pwoyfy — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 13, 2021

Further, the Police have informed that the attack was carried out in the Pantha Chowk area of Jewan. According to the officials, at least 14 policemen were wounded including the two who later lost their lives. The wounded police personnel have been admitted to hospitals as a search operation to nab all other terrorists is being conducted. Also, the CRPF squad and senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police were sent to Jewan after the attack.

PM @narendramodi has sought details on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also expressed condolences to the families of those security personnel who have been martyred in the attack. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 13, 2021

