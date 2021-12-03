Sunday, December 19, 2021
HomeNews ReportsThree children die after consuming cough syrup administered at Mohalla Clinic in Delhi, over...
News Reports
Updated:

Three children die after consuming cough syrup administered at Mohalla Clinic in Delhi, over a dozen kids hospitalised

The Director General of Health Services of the Union health ministry has asked the Delhi government to send a notification to all dispensaries and mohalla clinics to stop the prescription of the drug to children who are less than four years of age.

OpIndia Staff
55

16 children were poisoned and admitted to Kalawati Saran Children’s hospital in New Delhi after allegedly consuming a cough syrup which was administered by a mohalla clinic run by the state government, according to TOI report. Among the 16 children hospitalized, three of them died.

Reportedly, an inquiry that was carried out by the central government revealed that the children were poisoned by the drug after the drug was administered to them. The children were admitted to the Kalawati Saran Children’s hospital after they fell ill following the treatment at the mohalla clinic.

Following the incident, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) of the Union health ministry has asked the Delhi government to send a notification to all dispensaries and mohalla clinics to stop the prescription of the drug to children who are less than four years of age. The drug was a cough suppressant, which is manufactured by a multinational company. The DGHS has also suggested that the drug should be withdrawn in the public interest due to its side effects.

A senior paediatrician said, “This drug is a centrally acting cough suppressant. It causes side-effects such as sedation and, therefore, it is not given to children. However, the side effects cannot be so serious in so many children. It is possible that the drugs were contaminated, or there were other issues. It needs detailed investigation and appropriate action.”

Notably, a mohalla clinic is a facility for providing free primary healthcare to the people of Delhi. The healthcare model was introduced as a flagship initiative of the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi undertaken to strengthen the primary healthcare system in the city. According to a senior health official, there were more than 500 mohalla clinics in Delhi. A mohalla clinic consists of a doctor and a midwife-cum-nurse and gives a wide range of diagnostic services and essential medicines free of cost to patients.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,322FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com