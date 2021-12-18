A bizarre incident has come to pass in Maharashtra’s Beed, where a clan of revenge-driven monkeys killed 250 dogs by dropping them down from buildings and treetops. The unseen fury had its roots from an incident in which a pack of dogs mauled a baby monkey to death.

This baffling occurrence took place in Majalgaon in Beed district, a rustic town located 300 miles east of state capital Mumbai. As per local reports, the killing spree started after a few dogs killed an infant monkey and since then, consumed by the fire of revenge, a troop of primates has gone on a rampage, catching puppies and dropping them from considerable heights to their miserable deaths. According to villagers, close to 250 dogs have been killed in the district in the last one month.

In Lavool, a village 10 kilometers away from Majalgaon not but one pup is left. The residents of the village lodged complaint against the menace of monkeys with forest department officials. The forest officials visited the place but were unable to catch a single monkey.

According to the villagers, the monkeys are avenging the death of one of their own. They said the entire episode of monkeys killing dogs started after a pack of dogs killed an infant monkey. Following this incident, enraged primates launched a systematic attack against dogs, abducting them, taking them to abandoned buildings with considerable heights and dropping them from the top.

After almost all dogs were killed by the monkeys, the primates started attacking school-going children in the village. This has created panic among villagers who feared that the monkeys in their bloodlust to avenge death of one of their infants might target children after having killed pups. On the other hand, after failing in their initial attempt to catch the monkeys, the forest department officials came up with an elaborate plan to nab the menacing monkeys. They laid a trap and managed to ensnare the troop of monkeys responsible for killing over 250 dogs in the district.