Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Bihar: Teacher Sadaf Jahan fired after allegations of throwing Shrimad Bhagwad Gita in the dustbin emerge, FIR lodged

Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher Sadaf Jahan is also terminated from her job. However, no arrests have been made so far in the case.

OpIndia Staff
Bihar teacher Sadaf Jahan accused of throwing Bhagwad Gita in a dustbin (representational image courtesy: yogiapproved.com)
Delha Police Station has registered an FIR against a school teacher identified as Sadaf Jahan from Gaya district of Bihar who has been accused of throwing Shrimad Bhagwad Gita in the dustbin and abusing Hindu Gods and Goddesses. The police had however initially refused to register the complaint citing the case as an internal matter of the Kendriya Vidyalaya school where the incident had occured.

Further, the Education Department is yet to state its report on the matter and no arrests have been made so far. The teacher Sadaf Jahan who was a contractual employee had been terminated from her job.

OpIndia has talked to the SHO Delha and were informed that the FIR had been filed in the case.

As per the complaint, case no. 307/21 has been registered under various sections of the IPC 295A, 298, 504 and 506 amongst others.

Earlier, a case had come to light from Gaya district of Bihar, where school teacher identified as Sadaf Jahan was accused of taking Shrimad Bhagwad Gita out of the bag of a student and throwing it in the dustbin. She was also accused of insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses and reportedly threatened to skin the child if he told anyone about the incident.

The alleged incident occurred in Kendriya Vidyalaya-1 located on Bageshwari road of Gaya city. The father of the victim student then tried to file a complaint at the local Delha police station which was refused. Pujari Rahul Singh, the victim’s father who was a Hindu priest then filed a complaint to the higher officials in the education department. An inquiry was conducted based on his complaint.

 

