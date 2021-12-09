Saudi Arabia authorities have launched the biggest-ever crackdown on ‘manipulators’ who have been giving Botox injections and other artificial touch-ups to their camels for the annual camel “beauty” contest. The organisers have said in a statement that they would impose strict penalties against those who had indulged in the acts of ‘tampering and deception’. Reports suggest that over 40 camels have been disqualified from the beauty contest.

Camel beauty pageant is a month-long festival that takes place in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, which is located on the northeast side of the desert. The judges have increased their drive against the manipulators who have been artificially enhancing the camels using different methods to improve the looks of their camels. Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Wednesday that the judges are using specialised and advanced technology to detect the cases of tempering.

This year, the Saudi Authorities found out that many breeders have used hormones to improve the muscles of the camels. They have reportedly injected camels’ heads and lips with Botox to make them look bigger. The breeders also used rubber bands to inflate body parts and used fillers to relax their faces. In its report, SPA said, “The club is keen to halt all acts of tampering and deception in the beautification of camels”, and the organisers have decided to impose heavy penalties against the manipulators.

Apart from being unfair to artificially enhance the beauty of the camels for the contest, the botox injection and other methods used are also injurious to the animals. Reportedly, one camel had ruptured its lips after getting injected with Botox for another beauty contest.

King Abdulaziz Camel Festival of Saudi Arabia started earlier this month. The prize money for the contest is around $66 million. As per the regulations, Botox injections, facelifts, and other cosmetic alterations are strictly prohibited as they make the camels more presentable than usual. Several factors, including the shape of the camel head, necks, humps, posture and dresses, play a vital role in deciding the winner. The beauty contest is part of the massive festival that also features sales, festivities, and camel races.

The idea is to preserve the role of camels in the Bedouin tradition and heritage of the kingdom. Camel breeding in middle-east is a multimillion-dollar industry, and similar festivals take place across the region.