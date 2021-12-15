On December 13, dozens of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers showed up at the wedding of slain Constable Shailendra Pratap Singh’s sister. Constable Singh of the 110 Battalion of CRPF made the supreme sacrifice on October 5, 2020, while valiantly retaliating a terrorist attack in Pulwama.

A video of the event was shared on Facebook by one Sandeep Balhara. He wrote, “CRPF Jawans came to the wedding of the sister of slain constable so that she does not miss her brother.” In the video, the Jawans could be seen carrying a flower-veil above the bride and walking her to the stage. The Jawans came to attend the wedding as a surprise. As per reports, one of the soldiers of the battalion came to know about the wedding that was scheduled to take place in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh and informed the others, after which they all decided to show up and fill the space for the martyred Constable Singh. The video had left everyone teary-eyed.

The official handle of CRPF shared photographs of the wedding and wrote, “Brothers for life: As elder brothers, CRPF personnel attended the wedding ceremony of Ct Shailendra Pratap Singh’s sister. Ct Shailendra Pratap Singh of 110 Bn #CRPF made the supreme sacrifice on 05/10/20 while valiantly retaliating terrorist attack in Pulwama.” The tweet was shared with the hashtag #GoneButNotForgotten

Kashmir Ops Sector CRPF also shared the photographs on Twitter and said, “Last year in October, Shailendra Pratap Singh was martyred while fighting terrorists in Pulwama, Kashmir. Singh, who joined the CRPF in 2008, was posted in the 110th battalion of the force. His company was in Sopore. CRPF Salute our martyrs and stand with the families of our martyr brothers.” The tweet was published in Hindi.

As the videos and photos have gone viral, many have praised the Jawans for their gesture.

These men walking with the bride are central reserve police force officers. The bride is the sister of late Shailendra Pratap Singh who was martyred in 2020. The marriage ceremony was solemnised in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh

Thousands had shown up for the final journey of Constable Singh

Last year, On October 5, two motorcycle-borne Lashkar-e-Taiba [LeT] terrorists opened fire on the Road Opening Party (ROP) of the CRPF at Kandizal near Pampore. Constable Shailendra Singh and Head Constable Dhirendra Tripathi lost their lives while three others soldiers were critically injured.

When the mortal remains of martyr Constable Shailendra Pratap Singh reached home, thousands of people showed up for the funeral procession. A video of his son Kushagra was shared on social media where he was saluting his father for the last time while chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

He has survived parents, father Narendra Bahadur Singh, mother Siya Dulari Singh, wife Chandni alias Deepa, son Kushagra and three sisters Sheela, Preeti, Jyoti. Two sisters were married at that time, and the third one got married recently.