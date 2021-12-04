Dera Sacha Sauda follower shot dead in Punjab, was booked for ‘sacrilege’ in 2018: Details

A follower of Dera Sacha Sauda sect was shot dead on Friday evening (November 3) at his grocery shop at Bhundar village in Muktsar district of Punjab. The 40-year-old deceased identified as Charandas was accused of the sacrilege incident in 2018. On bail, he was running a grocery shop in his village.

On getting information about the murder, Muktsar SSP Sarabjit Singh reached the spot.

Gidderbaha DSP Narinder Singh confirmed the incident and said that matter was being investigated by the police. Police did not confirm whether this murder case was linked with the 2018 sacrilege case. But the DSP added that same will be investigated whether his murder was a fallout of a three-year-old incident.

Police officials at Bhundar during investigation of the murder of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Charandas in Muktsar district of Punjab.

Police informed that his shop is situated on the outskirt of the village. The incident took place at around 8 PM. He was sitting at his shop along with many other family members including his mother. Two youths on a bike came and stopped in front of his shop.

There was a power cut in the village at that time. One of them got down and reached the shop. He was wearing a white kurta-pyjama and had a beard. Posing as a customer, the assailant asked for tea leaves and sugar. As Charandas started pouring the sugar, the assailant pulled out a pistol and fired a bullet in his head point-blank.

Due to the darkness, his family members could neither see the face of the killer nor note down registration number of the bike.

Charandas was rushed to Giddarbaha Civil Hospital where the doctors referred him to Bathinda. But he died before reaching Bathinda.

Deceased was booked for sacrilege

In April 2018 the victim was booked for sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. It is said that following a domestic dispute, he visited the Gurudwara of his village and lifted Sri Guru Granth Sahib to raise the oath. He was bareheaded at that time. After this, he was named after registering a case of sacrilege.

Another report says that Das and his sister-in-law, Sapna Rani were accused of trying to take the sarup of Guru Granth Sahib to the village gurdwara.