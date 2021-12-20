The Enforcement Directorate has summoned actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in connection with the 2016 ‘Panama Papers’ global tax leaks case. According to reports, the investigation agency wants to question the daughter-in-law of megastar Amitabh Bachchan over charges of stashing money abroad.

The agency has asked the actress to appear before its office in Delhi today (December 20), to record her statement. However, according to reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has sought another date for questioning.

The summon was reportedly sent to the actress to her Mumbai residence Pratiksha and was asked to respond within 15 days.

Prior to this, Aishwarya Bachchan has already requested two adjournments from the special investigation team probing the Panama Papers case.

According to news agency ANI, the ED has registered a money-laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in the matter.

A top ED official also confirmed that Aishwarya was summoned to join the probe by today. According to news agency IANS, an ED official said, “We summoned her for December 20. As of now, we haven’t got any reply from her side. The summon was sent to her Mumbai residence.”

Along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s name is also involved in the Panama Papers case. In the year 2017, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan submitted documents of their financial dealings with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the case.

What is the 2016 Panama Paper leaks case in which Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is being questioned

The Panama Papers are a collection of leaked documents that reveal widespread fraud and tax evasion by people and corporations around the world.

Suddeutsche Zeitung, a German newspaper, was the first to receive the leaked documents. At least 12,000 of these fresh documents are linked to Indians. More than 500 Indians were named in the documents of Mossack Fonseca, a law firm based in tax haven Panama, that was leaked in 2016. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was among 500 Indians implicated in a major leak of 11.5 million tax data revealing their covert offshore operations. The list also included Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Records of the Panamanian law firm showed that Amitabh Bachchan served as director of four offshore shipping companies between 1993 and 1997.

Amitabh Bachchan, had, however, on his behalf, denied any wrongdoing and said that his remittances overseas were in line with Indian regulations. He had also denied any links with the firms named in the Panama Papers.