Viral message says PM Modi touched feet of IAS officer Aarti Dogra, calling her ‘chief architect’ of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor: Here is the truth

On December 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated Kashi Vishwanath Corridor to the country. On that day, PM Modi bowed down to a young lady who had come to visit him during the event. A photograph of PM Modi touching her feet has been circulating on social media platforms, and people are praising PM Modi for the gesture.

Some social media posts have, however, confused the lady with an IAS officer from Rajasthan, Aarti Dogra. In the posts, it is being said that Aarti was the chief architect of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. A similar message is making rounds on WhatsApp as well.

What does the post say?

The post reads, “Aarati Dogra, IAS officer who was the chief architect behind renovation of Kashi Vishwanath temple. She is handicapped. Modiji salutes her for the great work.” The reality is far from what has been mentioned in the post.

WhatsApp message claiming the lady meeting PM was chief architect of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

Who was the lady?

The lady who came to meet PM Modi was Shikha Rastogi, a divyang woman. She is a resident of Sigra, Kashi. 40-year-old Sikha is 10th pass. She had to study at home as the schools in Kashi did not have the facilities that could have made it possible for her to study in a school. When PM Modi had laid down the foundation of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, he had first met Sikha and promised her a shop within the corridor. As per the Navbharat Times report, the promise has been fulfilled as PM Modi told Shikha that he had allotted a shop to her in the corridor.

In an interview with UP Tak, Shikha said PM Modi recognized her instantly when he noticed her at the event on December 13. She said, “As PM Modi does not let anyone touch his feet when I touched his feet, he touched back my feet as a sign of respect.”

Who is Aarti Dogra?

Aarti Dogra, who is being confused with Sikha Rastogi, is an IAS officer currently serving in Rajasthan. She is Special Secretary to the Chief Minister at CMO, Rajasthan.

Who is the chief architect of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor?

Bimal Patel is the chief architect of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. From Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Ashram to Delhi’s Central Vista project, 58-year-old Patel has been among the top choices as an architect for pet projects under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.