Tuesday, December 14, 2021
HomeNews ReportsKashi Vishwanath Corridor: When Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint tried fuelling misapprehensions about the grand restoration...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor: When Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint tried fuelling misapprehensions about the grand restoration project

In an interview back in January 2020 with the chief architect of the Kashi Vishwanath Project Bimal Patel, Jyoti Malhotra of The Print insinuated that the Kashi Vishwanath Project entailed demolishing centuries-old ancient temples.

OpIndia Staff
The Print fuels misapprehensions about Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project9Image Source: India Today)
61

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project, adding one more feather in his cap about preserving Hindu heritage.

The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, a pet project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream project, was dedicated to the nation on December 13, 2021. One of the 12 Jyotirlingams and a prime shrine for the Hindu faith, the Kashi Vishwanath temple, once a grand temple, was surrounded by encroachments and chaos. Now, the same area has everything in order.

Those who have seen Kashi Vishwanath temple before the Corridor project started have witnessed the chaos. For them, the site is now no less than a dream. The Prime Minister’s dream project, his resolution to build a grant corridor to connect Maa Ganga to Vishwanath Mandir, took 33 months to become a reality. On March 8, 2019, PM Modi had laid the foundation of the corridor project. The chief architect of the project is Bimal Patel. He was also behind the Sabarmati River Front project and Central Vista Project.

The Print spreads misapprehensions about The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project

Now, as PM Modi inaugurated the Corridor and proceeded in the direction of restoring Varanasi to its past glory, it is worth noting how Shekhar Gupta’s The Print had tried to cast a pal over the restoration project and stoked fallacious notions about it.

In an interview back in January 2020 with the chief architect of the Kashi Vishwanath Project Bimal Patel, Jyoti Malhotra of The Print insinuated that the Kashi Vishwanath Project was PM Modi’s vanity project—a mistaken belief often peddled by the Left to belittle PM Modi’s push for building infrastructure. The journalist then went on to surmise that the project entailed the destruction of centuries-old temples.

However, Bimal Patel promptly corrected her, asserting that her beliefs were not grounded in facts and motivated by anti-Modi propaganda. Patel said it was not temples but buildings that were encroached upon ancient temples that were demolished as a part of the Kashi Vishwanath Project.

“Have you seen the pictures? There are terrific pictures of buildings and their concrete beams resting on temples and only when the buildings were removed did you find the temples inside. In fact, we are weaving them inside the design of the Corridor,” Patel said.

But The Print journalist did not seem to be the one who would be chastened by factual details. She then went on to question Patel if hundreds of buildings that were being demolished for the project had a character of their own. To this, Patel said everything acquires a character of its own if left to its own devices.

“Yeah, you are correct. The buildings had a character of their own. So did the slum in the areas. You had sewage flowing freely. You had encroachments on top of temples, sewage dribbling down the sides of the building. All of this has character. But there are 100,000 pilgrims coming here on certain days, it is a security nightmare. Do you know who first proposed this idea? It was Gandhi,” Patel said.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsThe Print fuels misgivings about Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, The Print Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,497FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com