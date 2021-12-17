Speculations are rife that prominent Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni is likely to announce his political party in Chandigarh on Saturday, December 18. Gurnam Singh Chaduni’s party will be the first political party to emerge from the farmers’ year-long protest against the three farm legislation. The decision comes as Punjab gears up for the State Legislative Assembly elections slated to be held in February or March 2022.

On November 26, the BKU leader, who had been at the vanguard of instigating the protesting ‘farmers’ against the farm laws, had offered to place a ‘Punjab model’ in front of the country so that the rest of the states can take ‘motivation’.

“I am not contesting Punjab polls but gathering people to contest and present a model (of governance). We will form our own party for polls… If our govt comes in Punjab, entire country in 2024 (national) polls will look up to the Punjab model”, Gurnam Chaduni was quoted as saying by ANI when he was addressing a convention, Save the Country, Farmer, Mazdoor, a constitution organized by the Save Constitution Morcha and Bharatiya Kisan Union in Haryana’s Ambala city.

Ambala, Haryana | I am not contesting Punjab polls but gathering people to contest and present a model (of governance). We will form our own party for polls… If our govt comes in Punjab, entire country in 2024 (national) polls will look up to the Punjab model: Gurnam S Charuni pic.twitter.com/nE53W2WVmv — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2021

It may be recalled how in the last one year, when the so-called farmers were agitating against the farm laws, there have been multiple occasions when the BKU leader had indulged in fear-mongering, instigating and repeating the same trope that the farm leaders have been trotting out ad nauseam—farm laws were meant to benefit the “corporate sector”. Chaduni had continued sowing seeds of mistrust and apprehensions among unwitting farmers, alleging that the Farm Bills would render the farmers landless and they would no longer be the owner of their own land.

In yet another blatant lie, Chaduni has said that the implementation of the farm laws would result in food price inflation. The BKU leader had claimed that if the Bills are implemented, food prices will soar on the same line as the fuel prices.

In fact, apart from misleading the ‘farmers’ against the central govt’s farm laws, Chudni was on multiple occasions caught instigating them against the police and state machinery. Chaduni had threatened to hold Haryana MPs and MLAs hostage if the ruling BJP government in the State failed to procure paddy from the farmers by October 1.

Besides, on February 22, Chaduni had said: “I’m saying this even today. Dare to touch us. I’m seriously saying this. If anyone of you gets notice, burn it. Burn it. Let me know if the Delhi police enter our village. Announce that no police, whether Delhi or Punjab, must not enter our villages.” The inflammatory speech was aimed to foment unrest and anarchy in the country.

In addition, farmer leader Gurnam Chaduni was also accused of teaming up with political parties like Congress and getting into a deal worth Rs 10 crore to topple the Khattar government in Haryana in return for a Congress ticket for elections. Chaduni, however, had refuted the allegations.