On Thursday (September 30), a prominent Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni threatened to hold Haryana MPs and MLAs hostage if the ruling BJP government in the State failed to procure paddy from the farmers by October 1.

“We want to warn the Haryana government, CM Manohar Lal Khattar to start purchasing paddy from (farmers) by tomorrow (October 1). Don’t boil our blood and test our patience. If you don’t start procurement, we will gherao the residences of your MLAs, MPs, and leaders,” Chaduni remarked while speaking to Aaj Tak.

He furthered cautioned, “We will put them under house arrest such that even their dog cannot step out. Dear farmers, wait until tomorrow for the government notification. If it doesn’t come, then gherao their houses. Park your tractors and loaded trollies in front of their residences, irrespective of whether they belong to the BJP or JJP.

Gurnam Singh Chaduni also said, “Even their dogs should not be allowed to come out of the houses. Make their condition like this if government notification does not come by tomorrow. We want to warn the government again that we will not sit idle. We cannot withstand the plight of a helpless farmer. If the government does not comply, the consequences will be severe and drastic.”

BKU leader instigated farmers against police

During a rally in Barnala in February this year, Chaduni said, “I’m saying this even today. Dare to touch us. I’m seriously saying this. If anyone of you gets notice, burn it. Burn it. Let me know if the Delhi police enter our village. Announce that no police, whether Delhi or Punjab, must not enter our villages.” The inflammatory speech was aimed to foment unrest and anarchy in the country. He had also sowed seeds of mistrust and apprehensions among unwitting farmers, alleging that the farm laws would render them ‘landless’. He claimed that farmers would no longer be the owner of their own land.

On January 17, Haryana Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar blamed Bharat Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni for instigating the farmers that led to the clashes between farmers and police at Karnal just before the Kisan Mahapanchayat programme. He added that Congress and Communist parties have hijacked the protests and controlling the narrative of the protests. CM’s programme at Karnal was cancelled after farmers vandalized the venue.