Will lift liquor ban if Congress comes to power so that people can enjoy in winter: Gujarat Congress leader Bharat Solanki

Bharat Solanki said that if Congress comes to power in Gujarat, the liquor ban will be lifted the women in the state agree to it

Gujarat Congress leader Bharat Sinh Solanki has made a statement regarding prohibition that has the potential to create a huge controversy. During the inauguration of a cricket tournament in Ahmedabad, the veteran Congress leader said that if his party comes to power next year, the government will lift the prohibition on liquor in the state so that people can enjoy the cold weather during the winter.

Bharat Singh Solanki was present at the opening ceremony of the Rahul Gandhi Cricket League, which was inaugurated by Congress national spokesperson Rohan Gupta. Speaking at the occasion, Solanki spoke about lifting the ban in ‘liquor banned Gujarat’. He said, ‘I agree that the people of Gujarat should come together and make a decision that people should enjoy in the cold weather’.

Bharat Solanki added that even former PM Indira Gandhi had also believed that if rich people consume good quality alcoholic drinks, there is nothing wrong. But if poor people spend their money on liquor, it is totally wrong.

Therefore, if the Congress party forms government in Gujarat after the assembly elections next year, they will lift the prohibition, he said. However, he added that this will be done only if the women in Gujarat accepts this. Prohibition will not be lifted if the women don’t agree to it, he said.

Solanki also accused BJP of making money out of the prohibition. He said that despite the ban, liquor is available in the state, adding that the liquor smugglers are working with the help of BJP and they make money together.

The former union minister said that the government is losing crores of rupees due to the prohibition, and cops and politicians are involved in scams worth crores in the name of the liquor ban.

Gujarat minister Rajendra Trivedi refuted Solanki said that Gujarat is ‘Gandhi’s land’ and the prohibition will continue there. He said that the Gujarat cabinet is committed to the policy of prohibition and its implementation.

 

