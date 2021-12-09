IIT Delhi takes cognisance of hateful tweet by student on Gen Rawat’s demise: Read how the ‘Hate Patroller’ is taking haters to the clearers

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has taken cognisance of insensitivity displayed by one of its students, Ram Pabaharan, after the tragic helicopter crash that led to demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other top armed forces personnel on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

When the official confirmation of General Rawat’s demise came in, Ram tweeted, “GUYS that homophobic piece of trash DIED” and it was followed by celebratory emojis.

Responding to this, Professor V. Ramagopal Rao, Director of IIT Delhi, said that the institute will investigate the matter and take further action.

We will be investigating this further and take action. I can't believe some one can be do insensitive in this hour of grief. — Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao (@ramgopal_rao) December 8, 2021

He also expressed disbelief that someone can do such insensitive in this hour of grief when the nation mourned the tragic and untimely demise of a brave soldier.

Professor Rao, in an email shared by Hate Patroller also said that they will take the action immediately.

Another such despicable tweet was by one Twitter user name Prabhal Chatterjee, who is currently employed in South Eastern Railways as per his social media profile.

Amongst other hateful posts by him, one was how he wished tragic death on all ‘fascists’. “Not a single fascist should not die a natural death. They should be held accountable for their war crimes and hanged,” he had posted on his Facebook wall.

As per his LinkedIn Profile he is currently employed with the Indian Railways. However, Hate Patroller later confirmed that Chatterjee has been detained at Mathura.

Hate Patrol Squad has also sought help from Bengaluru Police as well as University Law College in Bengaluru to take action against one student who identifies himself as Tirthraj Dhar who was found linking the tragic helicopter crash with upcoming UP elections.

The Bengaluru City Police has also tagged other authorities and asked them to look into the matter.

The Hate Patrol Squad has put up a few cases where some of the hateful Twitter users had to face consequences for their action.

In December 2020, on the first anniversary of passing of Citizenship Amendment Act which fast-tracked Indian citizenship for persecuted religious minorities in three neighbouring Islamic countries, a Twitter user by the name Mughaliya had abused Hindus and justified killing of them over the years by barbaric invaders.

Because of tweets depicting genocidal thoughts, Hate Patroller team reached out to the employers of Mughaliya, Vereigen Media, and he was terminated from his job subsequently.

Hate Patrol Squad has also frequently shared videos of various conferences and incidents where so-called liberals are found spewing hatred on Hindus.

The Hate Patrol Squad, which is an anonymous collective, states in its Twitter bio that it works to bring who spread hate on social media to account.

Following the chopper crash tragedy, many Islamists and ‘liberals’ had taken to various social media to either celebrate the tragedy that took away General Rawat’s life or justified the same because of his ideological slant which they assumed to be pro-Modi because it was pro-India. Some, like a former soldier Col Baljit Bakshi (R), who suggested that the chopper crash was karma dealing with people.

Col Bakshi’s tweet

Similar tweet was made by Congress mouthpiece National Herald Editor Ashlin Mathew where she said ‘divine intervention’ soon after the crash.

Ashlin Mathew’s tweet

She later claimed her tweet was not about the tragedy, but did not explain what else it was about.

The Modi derangement syndrome has reached such staggering proportions that in their mad hate for the Prime Minister of the country, the ‘liberals’ and Islamists, most of who reject the very concept of nationalism, have lost their sense of reasoning and have started hating everything Indian and Hindu.