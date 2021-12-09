On Wednesday, shortly after the unfortunate news of the IAF helicopter’s crash with CDS Bipin Rawat on board broke, Retd armyman Lt Gen Panag shared a ‘RIP’ tweet for the CDS. At that time there was no confirmation on the condition of the helicopter passengers or the number of injured or dead.

Panag’s tweet was shared almost three hours before the official announcement by the Indian Air Force. Since then, Panag has been facing criticism on a social media platform for not waiting for the official word and hurrying to score goals on social media.

Many on Twitter slammed Panag for his insensitive tweet, asking what was the hurry and why could not he show a bit of sensitivity for the families of the 14 passengers on board that chopper who might be eagerly waiting for any news. As the nation grieved for those fallen and prayed for a miracle, expecting Gen Rawat to be among the survivors, brazen and insensitive tweets by the likes of Panag and others only exposed how some people put their personal biases over the national interest.

Author and columnist Salil Tripathi came forward in Panag’s support and asked everyone to apologise to the ‘good General’ (though he retired as Lieutenant General). He said, “Will all those who abused Lt General Panag earlier today for his tribute to CDS Rawat before the govt was prepared with its storyline to announce the tragedy, and questioned his patriotism, now apologise to the good general?”

One of Twitter users, Naachiiz, replied to his with disagreement and said, “I am totally against the trolling that he was subjected to, but isn’t it a bit inappropriate for him to tweet something so sensitive before there’s an official statement about it, especially since he belongs to an organisation where hierarchy and protocol are followed so strictly.”

Tripathi again supported Panag and said as Panag and Late Bipin Rawat knew each other, and he knew something, it was okay that he ‘expressed grief and condolences’. Somehow, taking Panag’s side did not go down well with Panag, and he barged into the conversation and claimed no one has a monopoly on the news. Panag defended his tweet, claiming that

Panag said, “Do you always do that? Check your own timeline. In the information age, no one has a monopoly over the news. IAF itself tweeted about him being on board the crashed chopper at 1353 hrs. I tweeted RIP an hour later.”

Tripathi tried to calm down the situation and told him that he was on his side, not the other way around. He said, “Lt Gen Panag, I’m supporting your right to say what you did. I was appalled by the abuse you received, including insane references about your loyalty. Truly, it is that lot which is dividing India; you have defended India with distinction.”

Panag acknowledged Tripathi’s explanation and noted it with ‘regret’.

It is notable here that many individuals, some ex-Army officers like Panag, another Col Baljit Bakshi, National Herald editor Ashlin Matthew were among those who were seen sharing insensitive and insulting tweets over the tragic demise of Gen Rawat and others in the chopper accident.