Sunday, December 12, 2021
HomeNews ReportsICMR centre in Dibrugarh in Assam develops kit that can detect Omicron variant of...
FeaturedNews ReportsTech
Updated:

ICMR centre in Dibrugarh in Assam develops kit that can detect Omicron variant of Covid-19 in two hours, current tests take 36 hours

The hydrolysis probe-based real-time RT-PCR assay that can detect Omicron in 2 hours will be synthesised by Kolkata based GCC Biotech in a few days

OpIndia Staff
175

The ICMR-RMRC (Indian Council of Medical Research – Regional Medical Research Centre) centre in Lahowal Dibrugarh, Assam has developed a kit that can detect the Omicron variant of Covid-19 virus, the latest variant of the Chinese virus that has emerged as most infectious so far. The newly developed kit can detect the new variant within just two hours.

A team of ICMR-RMRC scientists led by Senior Scientist Dr Biswajit Borkakoty developed the kit after the genomic sequence of the omicron variant was released on 25th November. Announcing the development, Dr Borkakoty said ICMR-RMRC Dibrugarh designed the kit in-house, which is a real-time RT-PCR assay that can detect the new Omicron variant within 2 hours. the team developed the kit in just 10 days.

It is a very important development because at present it takes a minimum of 36 hours to detect the variant using the targeted sequencing, and 4-5 days are needed for the whole genome sequencing to detect the variant.

Dr Borkakoty said that the newly developed kit is a hydrolysis probe-based real-time RT-PCR assay, and they have validated it using synthetic Omicron gene fragment, and also using SARS-CoV-2, and it has been found 100% accurate so far. He also said that although the Omicron variant is SARS-CoV-2 virus only, it has some differences in its spike protein, and the test checks for those spike proteins.

“The kit is tested against specific synthetic gene fragments of Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 within two different highly specific unique regions of the spike protein and also reference wild type control synthetic gene fragments,” he said. The kit can differentiate between Omicron and other variants of Covid-19, and it has been sent to NIV Pune for external validation.

West Bengal based biotech company GCC Biotech is synthesising the kit on the basis of the ICMR-RMRC Dibrugarh’s design, and it will be a completely made-in-India development. The company will synthesise the kits in bulk in PPP mode, and they have the capacity to synthesise it in 2 to 3 days, informed Dr Biswajit Borkakoty. He also informed that the licensing process for the technology is in process.

WHO has classified the Omicron variant as a ‘variant of concern’ after it was first detected in South Africa last month, because it has an unusually large number of mutations, several of which are novel. The variant also has significant number of mutations spike proteins, and as several vaccines target the spike proteins, the variant has the potential to evade them.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,486FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com