On December 8, a military chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and other senior army officials crashed near Ooty in Tamil Nadu. As per initial reports, at least eleven people among the fourteen onboard have reportedly lost their lives. Reportedly, General Rawat has been shifted to a military hospital. While the nation comes together to pray for the survivors, some Islamists have started showing their true colours and rejoiced on social media platforms as soon as the news broke.

Twitter user Smoking Skills posted a screenshot of the news published by The Kashmiriyat News along with the reactions on the said Facebook post. Several Islamists were notably laughing and rejoicing at the crash.

Source: Smoking Skills/Twitter

Another Twitter user @iamranaji008 published a screenshot of NDTV’s post on the same news along with the reactions. A similar story repeated itself here as well. Islamists were expressing their happiness.

Twitter user Zeeshan Afridi from Peshawar in Pakistan said he was sad because Gen. Rawat survived.

Source: Twitter

A Twitter user Pasha called it good news with a GIF.

Source: Twitter

One Muhammad Akif from Islamabad on Twitter wished for hell for Rawat and abused him as well.

Source: Twitter

One Asif, who says in his Twitter bio that he is a Muslim and not a Hindutva fan, said there was no reason to be sad except one that someone else would take Rawat’s place. He also declared that this is like a mini Eid for them.

Source: Twitter

One Faizanriaz from Islamabad in Pakistan posted a meme on Twitter mocking the accident.

Source: Twitter

One Waqas Anjum from Pakistan alleged that IAF was behind the accident. He said that Indian armed forced killed their boss dramatically.

Source: Twitter

Another Twitter user alleged PM Modi was behind the accident as he wanted to gain “sympathy” for the upcoming UP elections.

Source: Twitter

Ashlin Mathew, journalist and news editor of Congress party’s mouthpiece, posted a tweet saying ‘Divine Intervention’, which he deleted later. Although he posted just two words, there is no doubt which incident he was talking about.

Ashlin Mathew’s deleted tweet

Islamists are known for derogatory and insensitive reactions to such accidents and the death of Army Officers and BJP leaders. They show their happiness even if a BJP leader is admitted to the hospital.