John Abraham issues clarification on title clash with Akshay Kumar’s movie Gorkha: Here is what he said

Bollywood Actor John Abraham has clarified the title ‘clash’ with Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie titled ‘GORKHA’ directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and said that his team had no right to the title as they had not officially registered the title. It is believed that the ‘Madras Cafe’ actor is working on a Gorkha regiment story with an army background.

After Akshay Kumar announced his movie ‘Gorkha’ in October and shared the first look of the film, there have been some speculations about the title of the movie. As per reports, the Anand L Rai production team had won the race for the title. John Abraham has stated that Aanand L Rai is the rightful owner of the title. He said, “One needs to register the title. This has happened to me in the past when I have lost the title despite being on the waiting list. In this case, Aanand L Rai justifiably has the title and is going forward with his film. We had no right to it.” adding, “I am happy that the movie is being made with my favourite person, Akshay Kumar.”

Akshay Kumar starrer movie “GORKHA” written by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Anil Pandey and Neeraj Yadav would revolve around war hero Major General Ian Cardozo, who was an officer of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army (5th Gorkha Rifles).