The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), and the Income Tax department have conducted raids on the premises of a Pan Masala manufacturer, perfume empire owner and a transporter. As per reports, the raid has so far revealed mounds of cash, packed in cabinets and elsewhere, estimated to be over Rs 150 crores in currency notes at the house of Piyush Jain, the perfume company owner.

Reports stated that the IT department and DGGI have simultaneously raided multiple company premises of Piyush Jain, located in Mumbai, Kannauj and Gujarat.

As per reports, the raid was conducted by DGGI officials from the Gujarat and Kanpur wings. The premises of Shikhar Pan Masala (chewing tobacco) located in Kanpur’s Transport Nagar area has been raided too. The government officials have seized bills, invoices for raw materials and finished products and other related documents in the raid.

Images from the raid have gone viral on social media. As per some reports, several cash counting machines, and borrowed staff members from the SBI have been engaged to count the mounds of cash recovered, and the process is still going on.

A Kanpur-based transport company owner has been raided too. The transporter was involved in the transportation of goods under fake invoices, without generating e-way bills.

Piyush Jain hails from the Chhipatti area in Kannauj. He started with a perfume business and now owns over 40 companies, including petrol pumps. He owns 2 companies in Dubai too. His company does the perfume manufacturing business in Kannauj and from showrooms located in Mumbai, his products are sold all over the world.

As per reports, all office premises of Piyush Jain across Mumbai, Gujarat, Kannauj, his petrol pumps and residences have been raided simultaneously by IT and DGGI officials. Piyush Jain has been reportedly associated with Samajwadi Party and is considered close to Akhilesh Yadav. He had launched the ‘Samajwadi Perfume’ earlier this year.

The ‘Samajwadi Perfume’ was launched by Akhilesh Yadav in the presence of many senior SP leaders. Jain was present at the launch ceremony too, as per reports.

Recently, the Income Tax department had conducted raids on several other individuals in Uttar Pradesh, including senior SP leader Rajeev Rai.