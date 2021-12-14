Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Katrina Kaif dons Sindoor in Post-Wedding pictures taken at Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur on December 9

Image Credit : Times of India
Vicky Kaushal and Katerina Kaif have returned to Mumbai following the Rajasthan wedding. The couple made their first public appearance as husband and wife in front of their fans. Post-wedding pictures of Katerina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in Mumbai have revealed Katerina Kaif donning a Sindoor which is traditionally worn by Hindu women.

After the grand wedding in Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur on December 9, the bollywood actors were photographed at the Mumbai airport in matching outfits.

The adorable pictures of the couple from Mumbai have gone viral on social media and shared on multiple platforms.

Earlier, the actors had tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur on December 9. The sangeet ceremony took place on December 7 which was followed by Mehendi on December 8. Guest list included celebrities such as Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur and Rohit Shetty, among others.

 

